Sports News

Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 6

The Associated Press
May 19, 2022 4:53 pm
1 min read
      

New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
34
6
10
6
6
8

LeMahieu 3b-1b
5
0
2
1
0
0
.267

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 10 6 6 8
LeMahieu 3b-1b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .267
Judge rf 3 2 1 0 2 1 .307
Rizzo 1b 4 2 2 0 0 1 .234
Gallo lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .176
Stanton dh 3 1 2 3 2 0 .296
Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .196
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 1 2 2 1 0 .272
Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .161
c-Donaldson ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Gonzalez lf-1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .226
Trevino c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .204
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 9 11 9 3 8
Hays lf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .287
Urías dh 4 0 0 0 1 1 .196
Mancini 1b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .292
Santander rf 4 3 3 3 1 0 .235
Mateo ss 3 1 1 1 0 2 .237
Nevin 3b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .222
Chirinos c 4 1 1 2 0 2 .147
McKenna cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .235
a-Mullins ph-cf 1 0 0 1 0 0 .252
Owings 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .125
b-Odor ph-2b 2 0 1 1 0 1 .204
New York 200 102 001_6 10 2
Baltimore 021 003 003_9 11 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-sacrificed for McKenna in the 6th. b-singled for Owings in the 6th. c-struck out for Higashioka in the 9th.

E_Higashioka (2), Donaldson (3), Santander (2). LOB_New York 7, Baltimore 6. 2B_Rizzo (7), Santander 2 (5). HR_Stanton (11), off Zimmermann; Chirinos (1), off Montgomery; Santander (7), off Luetge. RBIs_Stanton 3 (35), Kiner-Falefa 2 (10), LeMahieu (13), Chirinos 2 (6), Mateo (9), Nevin (7), Mullins (16), Odor (10), Santander 3 (19). SB_Mateo (11), Kiner-Falefa (5). SF_Mullins.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Higashioka, Stanton 2); Baltimore 5 (Mateo 2, Nevin, Mancini 2). RISP_New York 3 for 8; Baltimore 4 for 8.

GIDP_Gonzalez, Rizzo, Judge, Owings.

DP_New York 1 (Torres, Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo); Baltimore 3 (Mateo, Owings, Mancini; Mancini, Mateo, Owings; Nevin, Odor, Mancini).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery 5 7 3 3 0 3 76 3.35
Castro 0 1 3 2 1 0 15 2.92
Green, BS, 1-4 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.00
Loáisiga 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 16 5.40
Peralta 2 0 0 0 0 2 29 1.38
Luetge, L, 1-1 1-3 2 3 2 0 1 19 6.30
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Zimmermann 5 7 5 5 1 2 78 3.48
Baker 1 1 0 0 1 2 22 4.20
Tate, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 2.33
Krehbiel, H, 5 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 3.24
López, BS, 4-6 1 1 1 1 2 3 33 1.42
Bautista, W, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 8 2.81

Castro pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Green 2-2, Loáisiga 1-0, Baker 2-2, López 1-0, Bautista 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_4:01. A_23,819 (45,971).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved.

      
