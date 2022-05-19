Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 6

New York
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|6
|8
|
|LeMahieu 3b-1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Judge rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.307
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Gallo lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|Stanton dh
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|.296
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.196
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.272
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|c-Donaldson ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Gonzalez lf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Trevino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|9
|11
|9
|3
|8
|
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|Urías dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.196
|Mancini 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Santander rf
|4
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.235
|Mateo ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.237
|Nevin 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Chirinos c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.147
|McKenna cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|a-Mullins ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Owings 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|b-Odor ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.204
|New York
|200
|102
|001_6
|10
|2
|Baltimore
|021
|003
|003_9
|11
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-sacrificed for McKenna in the 6th. b-singled for Owings in the 6th. c-struck out for Higashioka in the 9th.
E_Higashioka (2), Donaldson (3), Santander (2). LOB_New York 7, Baltimore 6. 2B_Rizzo (7), Santander 2 (5). HR_Stanton (11), off Zimmermann; Chirinos (1), off Montgomery; Santander (7), off Luetge. RBIs_Stanton 3 (35), Kiner-Falefa 2 (10), LeMahieu (13), Chirinos 2 (6), Mateo (9), Nevin (7), Mullins (16), Odor (10), Santander 3 (19). SB_Mateo (11), Kiner-Falefa (5). SF_Mullins.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Higashioka, Stanton 2); Baltimore 5 (Mateo 2, Nevin, Mancini 2). RISP_New York 3 for 8; Baltimore 4 for 8.
GIDP_Gonzalez, Rizzo, Judge, Owings.
DP_New York 1 (Torres, Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo); Baltimore 3 (Mateo, Owings, Mancini; Mancini, Mateo, Owings; Nevin, Odor, Mancini).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery
|5
|
|7
|3
|3
|0
|3
|76
|3.35
|Castro
|0
|
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|15
|2.92
|Green, BS, 1-4
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.00
|Loáisiga
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|16
|5.40
|Peralta
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29
|1.38
|Luetge, L, 1-1
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|19
|6.30
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zimmermann
|5
|
|7
|5
|5
|1
|2
|78
|3.48
|Baker
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|4.20
|Tate, H, 6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.33
|Krehbiel, H, 5
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.24
|López, BS, 4-6
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|33
|1.42
|Bautista, W, 1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|2.81
Castro pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored_Green 2-2, Loáisiga 1-0, Baker 2-2, López 1-0, Bautista 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_4:01. A_23,819 (45,971).
