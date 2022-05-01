On Air: Essentials of Healthy Living
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 1, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 15 6 .714 _ _ 9-1 W-8 10-3 5-3
Toronto 14 8 .636 _ 7-3 W-1 8-4 6-4
Tampa Bay 12 9 .571 3 _ 7-3 L-1 9-6 3-3
Boston 9 13 .409 3-7 L-1 3-4 6-9
Baltimore 7 14 .333 8 5 4-6 W-1 4-4 3-10

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 12 9 .571 _ _ 8-2 W-1 8-4 4-5
Cleveland 9 12 .429 3 3 3-7 W-2 3-3 6-9
Chicago 8 12 .400 2-8 W-1 6-5 2-7
Kansas City 7 12 .368 4 4 3-7 L-2 5-7 2-5
Detroit 7 13 .350 3-7 W-1 4-8 3-5

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 14 8 .636 _ _ 7-3 L-1 8-5 6-3
Houston 11 10 .524 1 5-5 L-1 2-4 9-6
Seattle 11 10 .524 1 5-5 L-4 7-2 4-8
Oakland 10 11 .476 2 4-6 L-2 4-5 6-6
Texas 7 14 .333 5 5-5 W-1 3-9 4-5

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 15 7 .682 _ _ 6-4 L-1 6-3 9-4
Miami 12 8 .600 2 1 8-2 W-7 6-3 6-5
Philadelphia 11 11 .500 4 3 7-3 W-1 8-5 3-6
Atlanta 10 12 .455 5 4 5-5 L-1 6-7 4-5
Washington 7 16 .304 1-9 L-1 3-11 4-5

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 15 7 .682 _ _ 8-2 W-5 7-3 8-4
St. Louis 11 9 .550 3 2 4-6 L-2 5-5 6-4
Pittsburgh 9 12 .429 4-6 W-1 5-6 4-6
Chicago 8 13 .381 2-8 L-3 4-6 4-7
Cincinnati 3 18 .143 11½ 10½ 1-9 L-5 1-7 2-11

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 14 7 .667 _ _ 7-3 W-1 6-4 8-3
Los Angeles 13 7 .650 ½ _ 5-5 L-1 7-2 6-5
San Diego 14 8 .636 ½ _ 7-3 L-1 6-4 8-4
Colorado 12 9 .571 2 4-6 W-2 8-4 4-5
Arizona 10 12 .455 4 6-4 W-2 5-7 5-5

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 2, Houston 1

Cleveland 3, Oakland 1

Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Angels 0

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 1

Miami 3, Seattle 1

Texas 3, Atlanta 1

Baltimore 2, Boston 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 3, Kansas City 0

Detroit 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-1) at St. Louis (Matz 2-1), 4:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 0-2) at Baltimore (Wells 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1) at Toronto (Stripling 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-2) at Houston (Odorizzi 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Arizona 2, St. Louis 0

San Francisco 9, Washington 3

Miami 3, Seattle 1

Texas 3, Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 7, San Diego 6, 10 innings

Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 1

Colorado 4, Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Detroit 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Sunday’s Games

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (Greinke 0-1) at St. Louis (Matz 2-1), 4:15 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Miami (López 3-0), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

