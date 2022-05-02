On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 2, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 16 6 .727 _ _ 9-1 W-9 10-3 6-3
Toronto 15 8 .652 _ 7-3 W-2 9-4 6-4
Tampa Bay 12 10 .545 4 _ 6-4 L-2 9-7 3-3
Boston 9 14 .391 3-7 L-2 3-4 6-10
Baltimore 8 14 .364 8 4 4-6 W-2 5-4 3-10

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 13 9 .591 _ _ 9-1 W-2 8-4 5-5
Cleveland 10 12 .455 3 2 3-7 W-3 3-3 7-9
Chicago 8 13 .381 2-8 L-1 6-6 2-7
Detroit 7 14 .333 3-7 L-1 4-8 3-6
Kansas City 7 14 .333 2-8 L-4 5-8 2-6

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 15 8 .652 _ _ 7-3 W-1 8-5 7-3
Seattle 12 10 .545 _ 5-5 W-1 7-2 5-8
Houston 11 11 .500 1 5-5 L-2 2-4 9-7
Oakland 10 12 .455 2 3-7 L-3 4-6 6-6
Texas 8 14 .364 4 5-5 W-2 4-9 4-5

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 16 7 .696 _ _ 7-3 W-1 7-3 9-4
Miami 12 9 .571 3 8-2 L-1 6-4 6-5
Philadelphia 11 12 .478 5 6-4 L-1 8-5 3-7
Atlanta 10 13 .435 6 4-6 L-2 6-7 4-6
Washington 8 16 .333 7 2-8 W-1 3-11 5-5

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 15 8 .652 _ _ 7-3 L-1 7-4 8-4
St. Louis 13 9 .591 1 5-5 W-2 7-5 6-4
Chicago 9 13 .409 5 3-7 W-1 4-6 5-7
Pittsburgh 9 13 .409 5 4-6 L-1 5-7 4-6
Cincinnati 3 19 .136 11½ 11 1-9 L-6 1-7 2-12

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 14 7 .667 _ _ 6-4 W-1 8-2 6-5
San Diego 15 8 .652 _ _ 7-3 W-1 6-4 9-4
San Francisco 14 8 .636 ½ _ 6-4 L-1 6-5 8-3
Colorado 13 9 .591 1 5-5 W-3 9-4 4-5
Arizona 10 13 .435 5 5-5 L-1 5-7 5-6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 3

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

Baltimore 9, Boston 5

Toronto 3, Houston 2

Seattle 7, Miami 3

L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 5

N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 4

Texas 7, Atlanta 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Detroit 3

Cleveland 7, Oakland 3

        Read more: Sports News

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 1, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Texas (Gray 0-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-0), 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 3-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-1) at Toronto (Manoah 4-0), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-0) at Boston (Wacha 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 1-3) at Houston (Javier 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 2-1) at Kansas City (Keller 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Oakland (Blackburn 3-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

San Diego 5, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Milwaukee 0

Seattle 7, Miami 3

St. Louis 7, Arizona 5

Texas 7, Atlanta 3

Colorado 10, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, Detroit 3

Washington 11, San Francisco 5

N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 1, Kansas City 0

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Morton 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-1), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Gray 0-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-0), 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 2-1) at Kansas City (Keller 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 1-2) at Colorado (Márquez 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 3-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona at Miami, 12:40 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|9 MODSIM World 2022
5|9 Cleveland, OH: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
5|9 Cyber Education, Research, and Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories