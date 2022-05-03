Trending:
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 3, 2022 6:18 pm
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 17 6 .739 _ _ 10-0 W-10 10-3 7-3
Toronto 15 9 .625 _ 6-4 L-1 9-5 6-4
Tampa Bay 13 10 .565 4 _ 6-4 W-1 9-7 4-3
Boston 10 14 .417 3-7 W-1 4-4 6-10
Baltimore 8 15 .348 9 5 4-6 L-1 5-5 3-10

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 14 9 .609 _ _ 9-1 W-3 8-4 6-5
Cleveland 10 12 .455 3-7 W-3 3-3 7-9
Chicago 9 13 .409 3-7 W-1 7-6 2-7
Detroit 7 14 .333 6 5 3-7 L-1 4-8 3-6
Kansas City 7 14 .333 6 5 2-8 L-4 5-8 2-6

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 15 10 .600 _ _ 7-3 L-2 8-5 7-5
Houston 12 11 .522 2 1 6-4 W-1 3-4 9-7
Seattle 12 11 .522 2 1 5-5 L-1 7-2 5-9
Oakland 10 13 .435 4 3 3-7 L-4 4-7 6-6
Texas 9 14 .391 5 4 5-5 W-3 4-9 5-5

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 18 8 .692 _ _ 7-3 W-2 9-4 9-4
Miami 12 10 .545 4 2 7-3 L-2 6-5 6-5
Philadelphia 11 13 .458 6 4 5-5 L-2 8-6 3-7
Atlanta 11 15 .423 7 5 4-6 L-2 6-7 5-8
Washington 8 16 .333 9 7 2-8 W-1 3-11 5-5

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 15 8 .652 _ _ 7-3 L-1 7-4 8-4
St. Louis 13 9 .591 1 5-5 W-2 7-5 6-4
Chicago 9 13 .409 5 3-7 W-1 4-6 5-7
Pittsburgh 9 13 .409 5 4-6 L-1 5-7 4-6
Cincinnati 3 19 .136 11½ 11 1-9 L-6 1-7 2-12

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 14 7 .667 _ _ 6-4 W-1 8-2 6-5
San Diego 15 8 .652 _ _ 7-3 W-1 6-4 9-4
San Francisco 14 8 .636 ½ _ 6-4 L-1 6-5 8-3
Colorado 13 9 .591 1 5-5 W-3 9-4 4-5
Arizona 11 13 .458 4 6-4 W-1 5-7 6-6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 1, Kansas City 0

Chicago White Sox 3, L.A. Angels 0

Minnesota 2, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2

Houston 3, Seattle 0

Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 1

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 4, L.A. Angels 0

Texas 6, Philadelphia 4

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

San Diego at Cleveland, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Peters 3-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Brash 1-2) at Houston (Verlander 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 3:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1) at Detroit (Faedo 0-0), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego (Gore 2-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Pérez 0-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3), 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 3-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 1-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-1) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 1, Kansas City 0

Arizona 5, Miami 4

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 4, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 0, 2nd game

Texas 6, Philadelphia 4

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

San Diego at Cleveland, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona (Bumgarner 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 2-1), 12:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-0), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Peters 3-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1) at Detroit (Faedo 0-0), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego (Gore 2-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Pérez 0-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3), 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 0-4) at Colorado (Gomber 1-2), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Sports News

Top Stories