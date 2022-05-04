All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|18
|6
|.750
|_
|_
|10-0
|W-11
|10-3
|8-3
|Toronto
|15
|10
|.600
|3½
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|9-6
|6-4
|Tampa Bay
|14
|10
|.583
|4
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|9-7
|5-3
|Boston
|10
|14
|.417
|8
|3
|3-7
|W-1
|4-4
|6-10
|Baltimore
|8
|16
|.333
|10
|5
|3-7
|L-2
|5-6
|3-10
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|15
|9
|.625
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-4
|8-4
|7-5
|Cleveland
|10
|12
|.455
|4
|2
|3-7
|W-3
|3-3
|7-9
|Chicago
|10
|13
|.435
|4½
|2½
|4-6
|W-2
|7-6
|3-7
|Detroit
|8
|14
|.364
|6
|4
|3-7
|W-1
|5-8
|3-6
|Kansas City
|8
|14
|.364
|6
|4
|3-6
|W-1
|6-8
|2-6
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|15
|10
|.600
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|8-5
|7-5
|Houston
|13
|11
|.542
|1½
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|4-4
|9-7
|Seattle
|12
|12
|.500
|2½
|1
|4-6
|L-2
|7-2
|5-10
|Oakland
|10
|14
|.417
|4½
|3
|2-8
|L-5
|4-8
|6-6
|Texas
|9
|14
|.391
|5
|3½
|5-5
|W-3
|4-9
|5-5
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|18
|8
|.692
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|9-4
|9-4
|Miami
|12
|11
|.522
|4½
|1
|6-3
|L-3
|6-6
|6-5
|Philadelphia
|11
|13
|.458
|6
|2½
|5-5
|L-2
|8-6
|3-7
|Atlanta
|11
|15
|.423
|7
|3½
|4-6
|L-2
|6-7
|5-8
|Washington
|9
|16
|.360
|8½
|5
|3-7
|W-2
|3-11
|6-5
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|16
|8
|.667
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|8-4
|8-4
|St. Louis
|13
|10
|.565
|2½
|_
|4-5
|L-1
|7-5
|6-5
|Chicago
|9
|14
|.391
|6½
|4
|3-7
|L-1
|4-7
|5-7
|Pittsburgh
|9
|14
|.391
|6½
|4
|3-7
|L-2
|5-7
|4-7
|Cincinnati
|3
|20
|.130
|12½
|10
|1-9
|L-7
|1-7
|2-13
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|15
|7
|.682
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|9-2
|6-5
|San Diego
|15
|8
|.652
|½
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|6-4
|9-4
|San Francisco
|14
|9
|.609
|1½
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|6-5
|8-4
|Colorado
|13
|10
|.565
|2½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|9-5
|4-5
|Arizona
|12
|13
|.480
|4½
|2
|6-3
|W-2
|5-7
|7-6
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 4, L.A. Angels 0
Texas 6, Philadelphia 4
N.Y. Yankees 9, Toronto 1
Minnesota 7, Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Kansas City 7, St. Louis 1
Houston 4, Seattle 0
Tampa Bay 10, Oakland 7, 10 innings
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
San Diego at Cleveland, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game
San Diego at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego at Cleveland, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-2) at Boston (Hill 0-1), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 2-0) at Cleveland (Civale 0-2), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 0-0) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 1-2) at Houston (Urquidy 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-2) at Seattle (Ray 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 4, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 0, 2nd game
Texas 6, Philadelphia 4
Arizona 5, Miami 4
Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 3
Kansas City 7, St. Louis 1
Washington 10, Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 1
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
San Diego at Cleveland, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game
Arizona at Miami, 12:40 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego at Cleveland, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati (Greene 1-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-2), 1:40 p.m.
Washington (Sanchez 1-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-1), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-3), 6:45 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 2-1) at San Diego (Martinez 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1) at San Francisco (Webb 3-1), 9:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
