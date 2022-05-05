On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 5, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 18 7 .720 _ _ 9-1 L-1 10-3 8-4
Toronto 16 10 .615 _ 6-4 W-1 10-6 6-4
Tampa Bay 15 10 .600 3 _ 7-3 W-3 9-7 6-3
Boston 10 16 .385 3-7 L-2 4-6 6-10
Baltimore 9 16 .360 9 5 3-7 W-1 6-6 3-10

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 15 10 .600 _ _ 8-2 L-1 8-4 7-6
Chicago 11 13 .458 5-5 W-3 7-6 4-7
Cleveland 11 13 .458 4-6 W-1 4-4 7-9
Detroit 8 15 .348 6 5 2-8 L-1 5-9 3-6
Kansas City 8 15 .348 6 5 3-7 L-1 6-9 2-6

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 17 10 .630 _ _ 7-3 W-2 8-5 9-5
Houston 14 11 .560 2 _ 7-3 W-3 5-4 9-7
Seattle 12 13 .480 4 2 3-7 L-3 7-2 5-11
Texas 10 14 .417 5-5 W-4 4-9 6-5
Oakland 10 15 .400 6 4 2-8 L-6 4-9 6-6

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 18 9 .667 _ _ 6-4 L-1 9-5 9-4
Miami 12 12 .500 2 6-4 L-4 6-7 6-5
Atlanta 12 15 .444 6 5-5 W-1 6-7 6-8
Philadelphia 11 14 .440 6 5-5 L-3 8-7 3-7
Washington 9 17 .346 6 3-6 L-1 3-11 6-6

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 17 8 .680 _ _ 8-2 W-2 9-4 8-4
St. Louis 14 10 .583 _ 5-5 W-1 7-5 7-5
Pittsburgh 10 14 .417 4 3-7 W-1 5-7 5-7
Chicago 9 15 .375 5 3-7 L-2 4-8 5-7
Cincinnati 3 21 .125 13½ 11 1-9 L-8 1-7 2-14

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 16 7 .696 _ _ 6-4 W-3 10-2 6-5
San Diego 16 9 .640 1 _ 7-3 L-1 6-4 10-5
Colorado 14 10 .583 _ 4-5 W-1 10-5 4-5
San Francisco 14 10 .583 _ 5-5 L-3 6-5 8-5
Arizona 13 13 .500 2 7-3 W-3 5-7 8-6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game

St. Louis 10, Kansas City 0

San Diego 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game

Houston 7, Seattle 2

Tampa Bay 3, Oakland 0

Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 2, 2nd game

Cleveland 6, San Diego 5, 10 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 9, Minnesota 4

Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Texas 2, Philadelphia 1, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 3

L.A. Angels 10, Boston 5, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels 8, Boston 0

Toronto at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (Hernández 0-1) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Otto 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 1-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 2-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 0-1) at Houston (Garcia 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 2-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Adon 1-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game

Arizona 8, Miami 7

St. Louis 10, Kansas City 0

San Diego 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game

Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 2

Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 2, 2nd game

Cleveland 6, San Diego 5, 10 innings, 2nd game

Texas 2, Philadelphia 1, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado 5, Washington 2

Milwaukee 18, Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 1

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-3), 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2) at Cincinnati (Overton 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 2-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Washington (Adon 1-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 3-0) at Arizona (Kelly 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-1) at San Diego (Darvish 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Hicks 1-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Top Stories