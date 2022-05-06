All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|18
|7
|.720
|_
|_
|9-1
|L-1
|10-3
|8-4
|Tampa Bay
|16
|10
|.615
|2½
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|9-7
|7-3
|Toronto
|16
|11
|.593
|3
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|10-6
|6-5
|Baltimore
|10
|16
|.385
|8½
|5
|4-6
|W-2
|7-6
|3-10
|Boston
|10
|16
|.385
|8½
|5
|3-7
|L-2
|4-6
|6-10
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|15
|11
|.577
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|8-4
|7-7
|Cleveland
|12
|13
|.480
|2½
|2½
|5-5
|W-2
|5-4
|7-9
|Chicago
|11
|13
|.458
|3
|3
|5-5
|W-3
|7-6
|4-7
|Kansas City
|8
|15
|.348
|5½
|5½
|3-7
|L-1
|6-9
|2-6
|Detroit
|8
|16
|.333
|6
|6
|2-8
|L-2
|5-9
|3-7
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|17
|10
|.630
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|8-5
|9-5
|Houston
|15
|11
|.577
|1½
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|6-4
|9-7
|Seattle
|12
|14
|.462
|4½
|3
|2-8
|L-4
|7-3
|5-11
|Texas
|10
|14
|.417
|5½
|4
|5-5
|W-4
|4-9
|6-5
|Oakland
|10
|15
|.400
|6
|4½
|2-8
|L-6
|4-9
|6-6
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|19
|9
|.679
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|9-5
|10-4
|Miami
|12
|13
|.480
|5½
|3
|5-5
|L-5
|6-7
|6-6
|Atlanta
|12
|15
|.444
|6½
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|6-7
|6-8
|Philadelphia
|11
|15
|.423
|7
|4½
|5-5
|L-4
|8-8
|3-7
|Washington
|9
|18
|.333
|9½
|7
|3-7
|L-2
|3-11
|6-7
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|18
|8
|.692
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|10-4
|8-4
|St. Louis
|15
|10
|.600
|2½
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|7-5
|8-5
|Pittsburgh
|10
|14
|.417
|7
|4½
|3-7
|W-1
|5-7
|5-7
|Chicago
|9
|15
|.375
|8
|5½
|3-7
|L-2
|4-8
|5-7
|Cincinnati
|3
|22
|.120
|14½
|12
|1-9
|L-9
|1-7
|2-15
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|16
|7
|.696
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|10-2
|6-5
|San Diego
|17
|9
|.654
|½
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|7-4
|10-5
|Colorado
|15
|10
|.600
|2
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|11-5
|4-5
|San Francisco
|14
|11
|.560
|3
|1
|4-6
|L-4
|6-6
|8-5
|Arizona
|13
|13
|.500
|4½
|2½
|7-3
|W-3
|5-7
|8-6
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels 8, Boston 0
Cleveland 6, Toronto 5
Baltimore 5, Minnesota 3
Houston 3, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3
Friday’s Games
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Texas (Dunning 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-0), 1:05 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 0-1) at Minnesota (Paddack 1-2), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2) at Houston (Valdez 1-2), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-3) at Boston (Pivetta 0-4), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 2-1) at Baltimore (Wells 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Gray 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 3-1), 9:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-3), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 11:35 a.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 5
Colorado 9, Washington 7
N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 7
San Diego 2, Miami 1
St. Louis 7, San Francisco 1
Friday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Keller 0-4) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-2), 12:35 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-3), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 3-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-2), 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis (Matz 3-1) at San Francisco (Webb 3-1), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 1-1) at Atlanta (Fried 3-2), 7:20 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Miami (López 3-1) at San Diego (Manaea 2-2), 8:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 3-1), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
