Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 6, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 18 7 .720 _ _ 9-1 L-1 10-3 8-4
Tampa Bay 16 10 .615 _ 7-3 W-4 9-7 7-3
Toronto 16 11 .593 3 _ 5-5 L-1 10-6 6-5
Baltimore 10 16 .385 5 4-6 W-2 7-6 3-10
Boston 10 16 .385 5 3-7 L-2 4-6 6-10

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 15 11 .577 _ _ 7-3 L-2 8-4 7-7
Cleveland 12 13 .480 5-5 W-2 5-4 7-9
Chicago 11 13 .458 3 3 5-5 W-3 7-6 4-7
Kansas City 8 15 .348 3-7 L-1 6-9 2-6
Detroit 8 16 .333 6 6 2-8 L-2 5-9 3-7

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 17 10 .630 _ _ 7-3 W-2 8-5 9-5
Houston 15 11 .577 _ 8-2 W-4 6-4 9-7
Seattle 12 14 .462 3 2-8 L-4 7-3 5-11
Texas 10 14 .417 4 5-5 W-4 4-9 6-5
Oakland 10 15 .400 6 2-8 L-6 4-9 6-6

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 19 9 .679 _ _ 6-4 W-1 9-5 10-4
Miami 12 13 .480 3 5-5 L-5 6-7 6-6
Atlanta 12 15 .444 4 5-5 W-1 6-7 6-8
Philadelphia 11 15 .423 7 5-5 L-4 8-8 3-7
Washington 9 18 .333 7 3-7 L-2 3-11 6-7

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 18 8 .692 _ _ 8-2 W-3 10-4 8-4
St. Louis 15 10 .600 _ 6-4 W-2 7-5 8-5
Pittsburgh 10 14 .417 7 3-7 W-1 5-7 5-7
Chicago 9 15 .375 8 3-7 L-2 4-8 5-7
Cincinnati 3 22 .120 14½ 12 1-9 L-9 1-7 2-15

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 16 7 .696 _ _ 6-4 W-3 10-2 6-5
San Diego 17 9 .654 ½ _ 7-3 W-1 7-4 10-5
Colorado 15 10 .600 2 _ 5-5 W-2 11-5 4-5
San Francisco 14 11 .560 3 1 4-6 L-4 6-6 8-5
Arizona 13 13 .500 7-3 W-3 5-7 8-6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels 8, Boston 0

Cleveland 6, Toronto 5

Baltimore 5, Minnesota 3

Houston 3, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas (Dunning 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-0), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-1) at Minnesota (Paddack 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2) at Houston (Valdez 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-3) at Boston (Pivetta 0-4), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-1) at Baltimore (Wells 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gray 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 3-1), 9:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 11:35 a.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 5

Colorado 9, Washington 7

N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 7

San Diego 2, Miami 1

St. Louis 7, San Francisco 1

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-4) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-2), 12:35 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-3), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 3-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (Matz 3-1) at San Francisco (Webb 3-1), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 1-1) at Atlanta (Fried 3-2), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (López 3-1) at San Diego (Manaea 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 3-1), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Top Stories