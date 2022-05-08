All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|19
|8
|.704
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|11-4
|8-4
|Tampa Bay
|18
|11
|.621
|2
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|9-7
|9-4
|Toronto
|17
|13
|.567
|3½
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|10-6
|7-7
|Baltimore
|11
|17
|.393
|8½
|5
|5-5
|W-1
|8-7
|3-10
|Boston
|10
|19
|.345
|10
|6½
|2-8
|L-5
|4-9
|6-10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|18
|11
|.621
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|11-4
|7-7
|Chicago
|14
|13
|.519
|3
|1½
|7-3
|W-6
|7-6
|7-7
|Cleveland
|14
|14
|.500
|3½
|2
|7-3
|W-2
|7-5
|7-9
|Kansas City
|9
|16
|.360
|7
|5½
|3-7
|L-1
|6-9
|3-7
|Detroit
|8
|19
|.296
|9
|7½
|2-8
|L-5
|5-9
|3-10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|19
|11
|.633
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|10-6
|9-5
|Houston
|18
|11
|.621
|½
|_
|8-2
|W-7
|9-4
|9-7
|Seattle
|13
|16
|.448
|5½
|3½
|2-8
|W-1
|8-5
|5-11
|Texas
|11
|15
|.423
|6
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|4-9
|7-6
|Oakland
|10
|18
|.357
|8
|6
|1-9
|L-9
|4-9
|6-9
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|20
|10
|.667
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|9-5
|11-5
|Atlanta
|14
|16
|.467
|6
|3
|5-5
|W-2
|8-8
|6-8
|Miami
|13
|15
|.464
|6
|3
|3-7
|L-1
|6-7
|7-8
|Philadelphia
|12
|16
|.429
|7
|4
|4-6
|L-1
|9-9
|3-7
|Washington
|10
|20
|.333
|10
|7
|4-6
|L-1
|3-11
|7-9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|19
|10
|.655
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|10-4
|9-6
|St. Louis
|16
|12
|.571
|2½
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|7-5
|9-7
|Pittsburgh
|11
|16
|.407
|7
|4½
|3-7
|L-1
|5-7
|6-9
|Chicago
|9
|18
|.333
|9
|6½
|2-8
|L-5
|4-11
|5-7
|Cincinnati
|5
|23
|.179
|13½
|11
|2-8
|W-1
|3-8
|2-15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|19
|7
|.731
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-6
|10-2
|9-5
|San Diego
|19
|10
|.655
|1½
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|9-5
|10-5
|Colorado
|16
|12
|.571
|4
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|11-5
|5-7
|San Francisco
|16
|12
|.571
|4
|_
|3-7
|W-2
|8-7
|8-5
|Arizona
|15
|14
|.517
|5½
|1½
|7-3
|W-1
|7-8
|8-6
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota 1, Oakland 0
Toronto 8, Cleveland 3, 1st game
Houston 3, Detroit 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 1, 10 innings
Cleveland 8, Toronto 2, 2nd game
Washington 7, L.A. Angels 3
Tampa Bay 8, Seattle 2
Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 2
N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 1, 1st game
Cleveland 4, Toronto 3
Kansas City 6, Baltimore 4, 1st game
Houston 5, Detroit 0
Minnesota 4, Oakland 3
Seattle 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 5, Washington 4
Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2, 2nd game
Baltimore 4, Kansas City 2, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Kansas City (Hernández 0-1) at Baltimore (Wells 0-2), 12:05 p.m.
Texas (Gray 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 1-1), 1:05 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 3-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-1), 9:38 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 2-1) at Seattle (Flexen 1-4), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Oakland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Oakland at Detroit, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 0, 1st game
Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 2
Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 5, 2nd game
San Francisco 13, St. Louis 7
L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago Cubs 2, 2nd game
Colorado 4, Arizona 1
Miami 8, San Diego 0
Washington 7, L.A. Angels 3
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 1st game
Atlanta 9, Milwaukee 2
Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 3
Arizona 4, Colorado 0
San Francisco 4, St. Louis 3
San Diego 3, Miami 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 1, 2nd game
L.A. Angels 5, Washington 4
L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Monday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1), 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-3) at San Diego (Gore 2-0), 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 2-1) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 2-1) at Seattle (Flexen 1-4), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 2-2) at San Francisco (Rodón 3-1), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
