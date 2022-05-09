On Air: Business of Government Hour
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 9, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 19 8 .704 _ _ 8-2 L-1 11-4 8-4
Tampa Bay 18 11 .621 2 _ 7-3 L-1 9-7 9-4
Toronto 17 13 .567 _ 4-6 L-2 10-6 7-7
Baltimore 11 17 .393 5 5-5 W-1 8-7 3-10
Boston 10 19 .345 10 2-8 L-5 4-9 6-10

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 18 11 .621 _ _ 7-3 W-3 11-4 7-7
Chicago 14 13 .519 3 7-3 W-6 7-6 7-7
Cleveland 14 14 .500 2 7-3 W-2 7-5 7-9
Kansas City 9 16 .360 7 3-7 L-1 6-9 3-7
Detroit 8 19 .296 9 2-8 L-5 5-9 3-10

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 19 11 .633 _ _ 6-4 W-1 10-6 9-5
Houston 18 11 .621 ½ _ 8-2 W-7 9-4 9-7
Seattle 13 16 .448 2-8 W-1 8-5 5-11
Texas 11 15 .423 6 4 5-5 W-1 4-9 7-6
Oakland 10 18 .357 8 6 1-9 L-9 4-9 6-9

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 20 10 .667 _ _ 6-4 W-1 9-5 11-5
Atlanta 14 16 .467 6 3 5-5 W-2 8-8 6-8
Miami 13 15 .464 6 3 3-7 L-1 6-7 7-8
Philadelphia 12 16 .429 7 4 4-6 L-1 9-9 3-7
Washington 10 20 .333 10 7 4-6 L-1 3-11 7-9

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 19 10 .655 _ _ 7-3 L-2 10-4 9-6
St. Louis 16 12 .571 _ 5-5 L-2 7-5 9-7
Pittsburgh 11 16 .407 7 3-7 L-1 5-7 6-9
Chicago 9 18 .333 9 2-8 L-5 4-11 5-7
Cincinnati 5 23 .179 13½ 11 2-8 W-1 3-8 2-15

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 19 7 .731 _ _ 7-3 W-6 10-2 9-5
San Diego 19 10 .655 _ 7-3 W-1 9-5 10-5
Colorado 16 12 .571 4 _ 6-4 L-1 11-5 5-7
San Francisco 16 12 .571 4 _ 3-7 W-2 8-7 8-5
Arizona 15 14 .517 7-3 W-1 7-8 8-6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 1, 1st game

Cleveland 4, Toronto 3

Kansas City 6, Baltimore 4, 1st game

Houston 5, Detroit 0

Minnesota 4, Oakland 3

Seattle 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 5, Washington 4

Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2, 2nd game

Baltimore 4, Kansas City 2, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit (Skubal 1-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Oakland (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto (Kikuchi 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 3-1), 7:20 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 3-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 3-1), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-1) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 1-2) at Texas (Hearn 1-2), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-1), 9:38 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-3) at Seattle (Ray 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 1st game

Atlanta 9, Milwaukee 2

Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 3

Arizona 4, Colorado 0

San Francisco 4, St. Louis 3

San Diego 3, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 1, 2nd game

L.A. Angels 5, Washington 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Monday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 1-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 1-4), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-5), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 3-1), 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-1) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at San Diego (Clevinger 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 2-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-3) at Seattle (Ray 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-1) at San Francisco (Wood 2-2), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Top Stories