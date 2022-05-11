On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 11, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 21 8 .724 _ _ 8-2 W-2 13-4 8-4
Tampa Bay 18 13 .581 4 _ 6-4 L-3 9-7 9-6
Toronto 17 14 .548 5 _ 4-6 L-3 10-6 7-8
Baltimore 13 17 .433 7-3 W-3 9-7 4-10
Boston 11 19 .367 10½ 3-7 W-1 4-9 7-10

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 18 12 .600 _ _ 7-3 L-1 11-5 7-7
Chicago 15 14 .517 1 8-2 W-1 8-7 7-7
Cleveland 15 15 .500 3 7-3 L-1 7-5 8-10
Kansas City 9 18 .333 6 2-8 L-3 6-9 3-9
Detroit 9 21 .300 9 2-8 L-1 5-11 4-10

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 21 11 .656 _ _ 7-3 W-3 12-6 9-5
Houston 19 11 .633 1 _ 8-2 W-8 9-4 10-7
Seattle 14 17 .452 3 3-7 W-1 9-6 5-11
Texas 12 16 .429 7 6-4 W-1 5-9 7-7
Oakland 12 19 .387 5 2-8 W-1 4-10 8-9

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 21 10 .677 _ _ 6-4 W-2 9-5 12-5
Atlanta 14 17 .452 7 3 4-6 L-1 8-9 6-8
Miami 13 17 .433 1-9 L-3 6-7 7-10
Philadelphia 13 17 .433 3-7 L-1 9-9 4-8
Washington 10 21 .323 11 7 4-6 L-2 3-12 7-9

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 20 11 .645 _ _ 6-4 W-1 10-4 10-7
St. Louis 16 13 .552 3 _ 5-5 L-3 7-6 9-7
Pittsburgh 12 17 .414 7 4 4-6 L-1 6-8 6-9
Chicago 10 19 .345 9 6 2-8 L-1 4-11 6-8
Cincinnati 6 24 .200 13½ 10½ 3-7 L-1 4-9 2-15

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 20 8 .714 _ _ 8-2 W-1 10-2 10-6
San Diego 20 11 .645 _ 6-4 W-1 10-6 10-5
San Francisco 18 12 .600 3 _ 5-5 W-4 10-7 8-5
Arizona 17 14 .548 _ 8-2 W-3 9-8 8-6
Colorado 16 14 .533 5 ½ 5-5 L-3 11-5 5-9

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 6, Oakland 0, 1st game

Oakland 4, Detroit 1, 2nd game

Baltimore 5, St. Louis 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 5

Houston 5, Minnesota 0

Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 1

Texas 6, Kansas City 4

Boston 9, Atlanta 4

L.A. Angels 12, Tampa Bay 0

Seattle 5, Philadelphia 4

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Houston (Garcia 2-1) at Minnesota (Winder 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2) at Detroit (Brieske 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-2), 1:15 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Texas (Hearn 1-2), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gil 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 11, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4

Baltimore 5, St. Louis 3

Boston 9, Atlanta 4

San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 4

San Francisco 9, Colorado 2

Arizona 9, Miami 3

Seattle 5, Philadelphia 4

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0) at Washington (Adon 1-5), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-2), 1:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Overton 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 3-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Top Stories