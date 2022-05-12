On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 12, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 22 8 .733 _ _ 8-2 W-3 14-4 8-4
Tampa Bay 19 13 .594 4 _ 7-3 W-1 9-7 10-6
Toronto 17 15 .531 6 _ 3-7 L-4 10-6 7-9
Baltimore 13 18 .419 6-4 L-1 9-7 4-11
Boston 11 20 .355 11½ 2-8 L-1 4-9 7-11

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 18 12 .600 _ _ 6-3 L-1 11-5 7-7
Chicago 15 14 .517 ½ 8-2 W-1 8-7 7-7
Cleveland 15 15 .500 3 1 7-3 L-1 7-5 8-10
Kansas City 10 18 .357 7 5 3-7 W-1 6-9 4-9
Detroit 9 22 .290 2-8 L-2 5-12 4-10

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 21 12 .636 _ _ 6-4 L-1 12-7 9-5
Houston 19 11 .633 ½ _ 8-1 W-8 9-4 10-7
Seattle 14 18 .438 3 2-8 L-1 9-7 5-11
Texas 12 17 .414 7 6-4 L-1 5-10 7-7
Oakland 13 19 .406 4 3-7 W-2 4-10 9-9

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 21 11 .656 _ _ 6-4 L-1 9-5 12-6
Atlanta 15 17 .469 6 3 5-5 W-1 9-9 6-8
Miami 14 17 .452 2-8 W-1 6-7 8-10
Philadelphia 14 17 .452 4-6 W-1 9-9 5-8
Washington 11 21 .344 10 7 4-6 W-1 4-12 7-9

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 20 12 .625 _ _ 5-5 L-1 10-4 10-8
St. Louis 17 13 .567 2 _ 6-4 W-1 8-6 9-7
Pittsburgh 13 17 .433 6 4 5-5 W-1 7-8 6-9
Chicago 11 19 .367 8 6 3-7 W-1 4-11 7-8
Cincinnati 7 24 .226 12½ 10½ 4-6 W-1 5-9 2-15

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 20 9 .690 _ _ 7-3 L-1 10-2 10-7
San Diego 20 12 .625 _ 6-4 L-1 10-7 10-5
San Francisco 19 12 .613 2 _ 5-5 W-5 11-7 8-5
Arizona 17 15 .531 1 7-3 L-1 9-9 8-6
Colorado 16 15 .516 5 4-6 L-4 11-5 5-10

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3

Philadelphia 4, Seattle 2

Oakland 9, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, Boston 3

St. Louis 10, Baltimore 1

Kansas City 8, Texas 2

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Houston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Houston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Washington (Gray 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 2-2) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 0-4) at Texas (Dunning 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at Minnesota (Gray 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Colorado (Freeland 1-3), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-5), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Cincinnati 14, Milwaukee 11

Miami 11, Arizona 3

Philadelphia 4, Seattle 2

San Francisco 7, Colorado 1

Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 5

Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 3

Atlanta 5, Boston 3

St. Louis 10, Baltimore 1

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-4), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 1-2) at Miami (López 4-1), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Washington (Gray 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 3-1) at Atlanta (Fried 4-2), 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 4-1) at St. Louis (Matz 3-2), 8:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Colorado (Freeland 1-3), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Top Stories