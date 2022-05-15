All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|25
|9
|.735
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|14-4
|11-5
|Tampa Bay
|21
|14
|.600
|4½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|11-8
|10-6
|Toronto
|18
|17
|.514
|7½
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|10-6
|8-11
|Baltimore
|14
|21
|.400
|11½
|4
|5-5
|L-3
|9-7
|5-14
|Boston
|13
|21
|.382
|12
|4½
|3-7
|L-1
|4-9
|9-12
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|20
|15
|.571
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|13-8
|7-7
|Chicago
|16
|17
|.485
|3
|1
|6-4
|L-1
|9-10
|7-7
|Cleveland
|16
|17
|.485
|3
|1
|6-4
|L-1
|7-5
|9-12
|Kansas City
|12
|20
|.375
|6½
|4½
|4-6
|W-1
|6-9
|6-11
|Detroit
|12
|23
|.343
|8
|6
|4-6
|W-3
|9-13
|3-10
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|23
|12
|.657
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-1
|9-4
|14-8
|Los Angeles
|23
|13
|.639
|½
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|12-7
|11-6
|Seattle
|16
|19
|.457
|7
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|9-7
|7-12
|Texas
|14
|19
|.424
|8
|3
|5-5
|W-1
|7-12
|7-7
|Oakland
|15
|21
|.417
|8½
|3½
|5-5
|L-1
|5-11
|10-10
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|23
|13
|.639
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|10-7
|13-6
|Philadelphia
|17
|17
|.500
|5
|1½
|6-4
|W-4
|9-9
|8-8
|Atlanta
|16
|19
|.457
|6½
|3
|5-5
|L-1
|10-11
|6-8
|Miami
|15
|19
|.441
|7
|3½
|3-7
|L-1
|7-9
|8-10
|Washington
|12
|24
|.333
|11
|7½
|3-7
|L-1
|5-15
|7-9
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|22
|13
|.629
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|10-4
|12-9
|St. Louis
|18
|15
|.545
|3
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|9-8
|9-7
|Pittsburgh
|15
|19
|.441
|6½
|3½
|5-5
|W-2
|9-10
|6-9
|Chicago
|12
|20
|.375
|8½
|5½
|3-7
|W-1
|4-11
|8-9
|Cincinnati
|9
|26
|.257
|13
|10
|6-4
|L-2
|5-9
|4-17
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Diego
|22
|13
|.629
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|10-7
|12-6
|Los Angeles
|20
|12
|.625
|½
|_
|5-5
|L-4
|10-5
|10-7
|San Francisco
|20
|13
|.606
|1
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|11-7
|9-6
|Arizona
|18
|16
|.529
|3½
|½
|7-3
|L-1
|10-10
|8-6
|Colorado
|17
|17
|.500
|4½
|1½
|3-7
|L-1
|12-7
|5-10
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 3, Baltimore 0
Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 3, 1st game
Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1
Boston 11, Texas 3
Washington 13, Houston 6
Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Seattle 4
Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings
Colorado 10, Kansas City 4
L.A. Angels 9, Oakland 1, 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 0
Detroit 5, Baltimore 1
Houston 8, Washington 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1
Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7
Texas 7, Boston 1
Kansas City 8, Colorado 7
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 1-5) at Toronto (Kikuchi 1-1), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 3-2) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 3-1) at Texas (Gray 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (Keller 1-3), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 0-1) at Oakland (Logue 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 4, San Francisco 0
Atlanta 6, San Diego 5
Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 1
Miami 9, Milwaukee 3
Washington 13, Houston 6
N.Y. Mets 5, Seattle 4
Colorado 10, Kansas City 4
Chicago Cubs 4, Arizona 2
Philadelphia 8, L.A. Dodgers 3
Sunday’s Games
San Diego 7, Atlanta 3, 11 innings
Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0
Houston 8, Washington 0
Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7
Milwaukee 7, Miami 3
Kansas City 8, Colorado 7
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Washington (Sanchez 2-2) at Miami (Alcantara 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 3-1) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 3-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 3-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-2), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-0), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.