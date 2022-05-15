On Air: This Just In!
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 15, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 25 9 .735 _ _ 7-3 W-1 14-4 11-5
Tampa Bay 21 14 .600 _ 6-4 W-1 11-8 10-6
Toronto 18 17 .514 _ 3-7 L-1 10-6 8-11
Baltimore 14 21 .400 11½ 4 5-5 L-3 9-7 5-14
Boston 13 21 .382 12 3-7 L-1 4-9 9-12

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 20 15 .571 _ _ 5-5 W-1 13-8 7-7
Chicago 16 17 .485 3 1 6-4 L-1 9-10 7-7
Cleveland 16 17 .485 3 1 6-4 L-1 7-5 9-12
Kansas City 12 20 .375 4-6 W-1 6-9 6-11
Detroit 12 23 .343 8 6 4-6 W-3 9-13 3-10

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 23 12 .657 _ _ 9-1 W-1 9-4 14-8
Los Angeles 23 13 .639 ½ _ 7-3 W-1 12-7 11-6
Seattle 16 19 .457 7 2 4-6 W-1 9-7 7-12
Texas 14 19 .424 8 3 5-5 W-1 7-12 7-7
Oakland 15 21 .417 5-5 L-1 5-11 10-10

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 23 13 .639 _ _ 5-5 L-1 10-7 13-6
Philadelphia 17 17 .500 5 6-4 W-4 9-9 8-8
Atlanta 16 19 .457 3 5-5 L-1 10-11 6-8
Miami 15 19 .441 7 3-7 L-1 7-9 8-10
Washington 12 24 .333 11 3-7 L-1 5-15 7-9

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 22 13 .629 _ _ 5-5 W-1 10-4 12-9
St. Louis 18 15 .545 3 _ 5-5 W-1 9-8 9-7
Pittsburgh 15 19 .441 5-5 W-2 9-10 6-9
Chicago 12 20 .375 3-7 W-1 4-11 8-9
Cincinnati 9 26 .257 13 10 6-4 L-2 5-9 4-17

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Diego 22 13 .629 _ _ 6-4 W-1 10-7 12-6
Los Angeles 20 12 .625 ½ _ 5-5 L-4 10-5 10-7
San Francisco 20 13 .606 1 _ 6-4 L-1 11-7 9-6
Arizona 18 16 .529 ½ 7-3 L-1 10-10 8-6
Colorado 17 17 .500 3-7 L-1 12-7 5-10

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 3, Baltimore 0

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 3, 1st game

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1

Boston 11, Texas 3

Washington 13, Houston 6

Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Seattle 4

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

Colorado 10, Kansas City 4

L.A. Angels 9, Oakland 1, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 0

Detroit 5, Baltimore 1

Houston 8, Washington 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1

Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Texas 7, Boston 1

Kansas City 8, Colorado 7

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 1-5) at Toronto (Kikuchi 1-1), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 3-2) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 3-1) at Texas (Gray 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (Keller 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 0-1) at Oakland (Logue 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 4, San Francisco 0

Atlanta 6, San Diego 5

Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 1

Miami 9, Milwaukee 3

Washington 13, Houston 6

N.Y. Mets 5, Seattle 4

Colorado 10, Kansas City 4

Chicago Cubs 4, Arizona 2

Philadelphia 8, L.A. Dodgers 3

Sunday’s Games

San Diego 7, Atlanta 3, 11 innings

Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0

Houston 8, Washington 0

Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Milwaukee 7, Miami 3

Kansas City 8, Colorado 7

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Washington (Sanchez 2-2) at Miami (Alcantara 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 3-1) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 3-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 3-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

