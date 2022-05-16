Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 16, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
26
9
.743
_
_
8-2
W-2
14-4
12-5

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 26 9 .743 _ _ 8-2 W-2 14-4 12-5
Tampa Bay 21 15 .583 _ 5-5 L-1 11-9 10-6
Toronto 19 17 .528 _ 3-7 W-1 11-6 8-11
Baltimore 14 22 .389 12½ 5 4-6 L-4 9-8 5-14
Boston 13 21 .382 12½ 5 3-7 L-1 4-9 9-12

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 20 15 .571 _ _ 5-5 W-1 13-8 7-7
Chicago 16 17 .485 3 6-4 L-1 9-10 7-7
Cleveland 16 17 .485 3 6-4 L-1 7-5 9-12
Kansas City 12 20 .375 5 4-6 W-1 6-9 6-11
Detroit 13 23 .361 6 5-5 W-4 9-13 4-10

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 23 12 .657 _ _ 9-1 W-1 9-4 14-8
Los Angeles 24 14 .632 ½ _ 6-4 L-1 12-7 12-7
Seattle 16 20 .444 3 4-6 L-1 9-7 7-13
Texas 15 19 .441 3 5-5 W-2 8-12 7-7
Oakland 15 22 .405 9 5-5 L-2 5-12 10-10

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 23 13 .639 _ _ 5-5 L-1 10-7 13-6
Philadelphia 17 18 .486 6-4 L-1 9-9 8-9
Miami 16 19 .457 4-6 W-1 8-9 8-10
Atlanta 16 20 .444 7 4 5-5 L-2 10-11 6-9
Washington 12 25 .324 11½ 3-7 L-2 5-15 7-10

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 23 13 .639 _ _ 5-5 W-2 11-4 12-9
St. Louis 19 15 .559 3 _ 5-5 W-2 10-8 9-7
Pittsburgh 15 20 .429 5-5 L-1 9-10 6-10
Chicago 14 20 .412 8 5 5-5 W-3 5-11 9-9
Cincinnati 9 26 .257 13½ 10½ 6-4 L-2 5-9 4-17

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 21 12 .636 _ _ 5-5 W-1 11-5 10-7
San Diego 22 13 .629 _ _ 6-4 W-1 10-7 12-6
San Francisco 20 14 .588 _ 6-4 L-2 11-7 9-7
Arizona 18 17 .514 4 6-4 L-2 10-11 8-6
Colorado 17 17 .500 2 3-7 L-1 12-7 5-10

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 0

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future? During this exclusive webinar, we will discuss the ways in which the Army, Air Force, the Defense Information Systems Agency and industry leaders are using their ICAM strategy to shape the future of identity in the federal landscape.

Detroit 5, Baltimore 1

Houston 8, Washington 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1

Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Texas 7, Boston 1

Kansas City 8, Colorado 7

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

        Read more: Sports News

Monday’s Games

Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 2

Toronto 6, Seattle 2

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-1) at Kansas City (TBD), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Overton 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-3), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 0-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 3-1) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 4-1) at Toronto (Berríos 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (Urquidy 2-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-1) at Texas (Hearn 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 3-2) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

San Diego 7, Atlanta 3, 11 innings

Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0

Houston 8, Washington 0

Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Milwaukee 7, Miami 3

Kansas City 8, Colorado 7

Chicago Cubs 3, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 4

St. Louis 15, San Francisco 6

Monday’s Games

Miami 8, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 0

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona (Gilbert 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Overton 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-3), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Washington (Adon 1-6) at Miami (Poteet 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Davidson 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 2-0), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 2-1) at Colorado (Kuhl 3-1), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 3-0), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|23 London: US Export Controls for EU, UK,...
5|23 Connected Planet Conference
5|23 DISTRIBUTECH International
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories