All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|26
|9
|.743
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|14-4
|12-5
|Tampa Bay
|21
|15
|.583
|5½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|11-9
|10-6
|Toronto
|19
|17
|.528
|7½
|_
|3-7
|W-1
|11-6
|8-11
|Boston
|14
|21
|.400
|12
|4½
|4-6
|W-1
|5-9
|9-12
|Baltimore
|14
|22
|.389
|12½
|5
|4-6
|L-4
|9-8
|5-14
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|21
|15
|.583
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|13-8
|8-7
|Chicago
|18
|17
|.514
|2½
|½
|6-4
|W-2
|9-10
|9-7
|Cleveland
|16
|17
|.485
|3½
|1½
|6-4
|L-1
|7-5
|9-12
|Detroit
|13
|23
|.361
|8
|6
|5-5
|W-4
|9-13
|4-10
|Kansas City
|12
|22
|.353
|8
|6
|3-7
|L-2
|6-11
|6-11
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|23
|13
|.639
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|9-4
|14-9
|Los Angeles
|24
|14
|.632
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|12-7
|12-7
|Seattle
|16
|20
|.444
|7
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|9-7
|7-13
|Texas
|15
|19
|.441
|7
|3
|5-5
|W-2
|8-12
|7-7
|Oakland
|15
|23
|.395
|9
|5
|5-5
|L-3
|5-13
|10-10
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|24
|13
|.649
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|11-7
|13-6
|Philadelphia
|17
|18
|.486
|6
|2
|6-4
|L-1
|9-9
|8-9
|Miami
|16
|19
|.457
|7
|3
|4-6
|W-1
|8-9
|8-10
|Atlanta
|16
|20
|.444
|7½
|3½
|5-5
|L-2
|10-11
|6-9
|Washington
|12
|25
|.324
|12
|8
|3-7
|L-2
|5-15
|7-10
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|23
|13
|.639
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|11-4
|12-9
|St. Louis
|19
|16
|.543
|3½
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|10-8
|9-8
|Pittsburgh
|15
|20
|.429
|7½
|4
|5-5
|L-1
|9-10
|6-10
|Chicago
|14
|20
|.412
|8
|4½
|5-5
|W-3
|5-11
|9-9
|Cincinnati
|9
|26
|.257
|13½
|10
|6-4
|L-2
|5-9
|4-17
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|23
|12
|.657
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|13-5
|10-7
|San Diego
|22
|13
|.629
|1
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|10-7
|12-6
|San Francisco
|21
|14
|.600
|2
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|11-7
|10-7
|Arizona
|18
|19
|.486
|6
|2
|4-6
|L-4
|10-11
|8-8
|Colorado
|17
|18
|.486
|6
|2
|2-8
|L-2
|12-8
|5-10
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 2
Boston 6, Houston 3
Toronto 6, Seattle 2
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4
Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3, 10 innings
Minnesota 3, Oakland 1
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 0, 1st game
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit (Rodriguez 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 0-1) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-6), 3:37 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 3-1) at Boston (Pivetta 1-4), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at Toronto (Gausman 3-2), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-2) at Texas (Dunning 1-2), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Miami 8, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 0
San Francisco 7, Colorado 6
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 1, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 6, 1st game
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta (Fried 4-2) at Milwaukee (Burnes 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 5-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-4), 3:10 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 4-3) at Miami (López 4-1), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3), 6:45 p.m.
St. Louis (Hicks 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 0-5) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-4), 7:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Copyright
