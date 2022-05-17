Trending:
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 17, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 26 9 .743 _ _ 8-2 W-2 14-4 12-5
Tampa Bay 21 15 .583 _ 5-5 L-1 11-9 10-6
Toronto 19 17 .528 _ 3-7 W-1 11-6 8-11
Boston 14 21 .400 12 4-6 W-1 5-9 9-12
Baltimore 14 22 .389 12½ 5 4-6 L-4 9-8 5-14

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 21 15 .583 _ _ 6-4 W-2 13-8 8-7
Chicago 18 17 .514 ½ 6-4 W-2 9-10 9-7
Cleveland 16 17 .485 6-4 L-1 7-5 9-12
Detroit 13 23 .361 8 6 5-5 W-4 9-13 4-10
Kansas City 12 22 .353 8 6 3-7 L-2 6-11 6-11

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 23 13 .639 _ _ 8-2 L-1 9-4 14-9
Los Angeles 24 14 .632 _ _ 6-4 L-1 12-7 12-7
Seattle 16 20 .444 7 3 4-6 L-1 9-7 7-13
Texas 15 19 .441 7 3 5-5 W-2 8-12 7-7
Oakland 15 23 .395 9 5 5-5 L-3 5-13 10-10

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 24 13 .649 _ _ 6-4 W-1 11-7 13-6
Philadelphia 17 18 .486 6 2 6-4 L-1 9-9 8-9
Miami 16 19 .457 7 3 4-6 W-1 8-9 8-10
Atlanta 16 20 .444 5-5 L-2 10-11 6-9
Washington 12 25 .324 12 8 3-7 L-2 5-15 7-10

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 23 13 .639 _ _ 5-5 W-2 11-4 12-9
St. Louis 19 16 .543 _ 4-6 L-1 10-8 9-8
Pittsburgh 15 20 .429 4 5-5 L-1 9-10 6-10
Chicago 14 20 .412 8 5-5 W-3 5-11 9-9
Cincinnati 9 26 .257 13½ 10 6-4 L-2 5-9 4-17

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 23 12 .657 _ _ 5-5 W-3 13-5 10-7
San Diego 22 13 .629 1 _ 6-4 W-1 10-7 12-6
San Francisco 21 14 .600 2 _ 7-3 W-1 11-7 10-7
Arizona 18 19 .486 6 2 4-6 L-4 10-11 8-8
Colorado 17 18 .486 6 2 2-8 L-2 12-8 5-10

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 2

Boston 6, Houston 3

Toronto 6, Seattle 2

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

Minnesota 3, Oakland 1

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 0, 1st game

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Rodriguez 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 0-1) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-6), 3:37 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 3-1) at Boston (Pivetta 1-4), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at Toronto (Gausman 3-2), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-2) at Texas (Dunning 1-2), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Miami 8, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 0

San Francisco 7, Colorado 6

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 1, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 6, 1st game

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta (Fried 4-2) at Milwaukee (Burnes 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 5-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-4), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 4-3) at Miami (López 4-1), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3), 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis (Hicks 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-5) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-4), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Top Stories