On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 18, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
27
9
.750
_
_
8-2
W-3
14-4
13-5

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 27 9 .750 _ _ 8-2 W-3 14-4 13-5
Tampa Bay 23 15 .605 5 _ 5-5 W-2 13-9 10-6
Toronto 20 17 .541 _ 4-6 W-2 12-6 8-11
Boston 14 22 .389 13 4-6 L-1 5-10 9-12
Baltimore 14 23 .378 13½ 6 4-6 L-5 9-9 5-14

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 21 16 .568 _ _ 5-5 L-1 13-8 8-8
Chicago 18 18 .500 5-5 L-1 9-10 9-8
Cleveland 16 18 .471 5-5 L-2 7-6 9-12
Kansas City 13 22 .371 7 6 4-6 W-1 7-11 6-11
Detroit 13 25 .342 5-5 L-2 9-13 4-12

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 24 13 .649 _ _ 8-2 W-1 9-4 15-9
Los Angeles 24 15 .615 1 _ 6-4 L-2 12-7 12-8
Texas 16 19 .457 7 3 6-4 W-3 9-12 7-7
Seattle 16 21 .432 8 4 4-6 L-2 9-7 7-14
Oakland 16 23 .410 9 5 5-5 W-1 6-13 10-10

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 24 14 .632 _ _ 5-5 L-1 11-8 13-6
Miami 17 19 .472 6 3 5-5 W-2 9-9 8-10
Philadelphia 17 19 .472 6 3 6-4 L-2 9-10 8-9
Atlanta 17 20 .459 5-5 W-1 10-11 7-9
Washington 12 26 .316 12 9 3-7 L-3 5-15 7-11

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 23 14 .622 _ _ 4-6 L-1 11-5 12-9
St. Louis 20 16 .556 _ 4-6 W-1 10-8 10-8
Chicago 15 20 .429 7 6-4 W-4 6-11 9-9
Pittsburgh 15 21 .417 5 4-6 L-2 9-10 6-11
Cincinnati 10 26 .278 12½ 10 6-4 W-1 5-9 5-17

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 24 12 .667 _ _ 5-5 W-4 14-5 10-7
San Diego 23 13 .639 1 _ 6-4 W-2 10-7 13-6
San Francisco 22 14 .611 2 _ 8-2 W-2 11-7 11-7
Arizona 18 20 .474 7 3 4-6 L-5 10-11 8-9
Colorado 17 19 .472 7 3 2-8 L-3 12-9 5-10

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 0, 1st game

        How are federal agencies actively pursuing ways to improve the interactions with their constituents?

Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 1

Toronto 3, Seattle 0

Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 4

Houston 13, Boston 4

Texas 10, L.A. Angels 5

Oakland 5, Minnesota 2

        Read more: Sports News

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 1

Minnesota at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-2), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-3) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-3), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 0-0) at Boston (Hill 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 1, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 6, 1st game

Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

San Diego 3, Philadelphia 0

Miami 5, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 0

St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 2nd game

Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 10, Colorado 7

L.A. Dodgers 12, Arizona 3, 2nd game

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego (Darvish 3-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 3-1), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|25 2022 - FAR Supplement - EDAR -...
5|25 Mastering Project Readiness: How to...
5|25 Zoom for Government: Digital First...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories