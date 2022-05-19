On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 19, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
28
9
.757
_
_
9-1
W-4
14-4
14-5

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 28 9 .757 _ _ 9-1 W-4 14-4 14-5
Tampa Bay 23 15 .605 _ 5-5 W-2 13-9 10-6
Toronto 20 18 .526 _ 3-7 L-1 12-7 8-11
Boston 15 22 .405 13 5-5 W-1 6-10 9-12
Baltimore 14 24 .368 14½ 6 3-7 L-6 9-10 5-14

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 22 16 .579 _ _ 5-5 W-1 13-8 9-8
Chicago 18 19 .486 4-6 L-2 9-10 9-9
Cleveland 16 18 .471 4 2 5-5 L-2 7-6 9-12
Kansas City 14 22 .389 7 5 5-5 W-2 8-11 6-11
Detroit 13 25 .342 9 7 5-5 L-2 9-13 4-12

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 24 14 .632 _ _ 7-3 L-1 9-4 15-10
Los Angeles 24 16 .600 1 _ 5-5 L-3 12-7 12-9
Texas 17 19 .472 6 2 6-4 W-4 10-12 7-7
Seattle 17 21 .447 7 3 5-5 W-1 9-7 8-14
Oakland 16 24 .400 9 5 5-5 L-1 6-14 10-10

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 25 14 .641 _ _ 6-4 W-1 12-8 13-6
Philadelphia 18 19 .486 6 2 6-4 W-1 10-10 8-9
Miami 17 20 .459 7 3 4-6 L-1 9-10 8-10
Atlanta 17 21 .447 5-5 L-1 10-11 7-10
Washington 13 26 .333 12 8 3-7 W-1 5-15 8-11

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 24 14 .632 _ _ 5-5 W-1 12-5 12-9
St. Louis 20 17 .541 _ 4-6 L-1 10-8 10-9
Pittsburgh 16 21 .432 4 5-5 W-1 9-10 7-11
Chicago 15 21 .417 8 6-4 L-1 6-12 9-9
Cincinnati 10 26 .278 13 6-4 W-1 5-9 5-17

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 25 12 .676 _ _ 6-4 W-5 15-5 10-7
San Diego 23 14 .622 2 _ 5-5 L-1 10-7 13-7
San Francisco 22 15 .595 3 _ 7-3 L-1 11-7 11-8
Colorado 18 19 .486 7 2 2-8 W-1 13-9 5-10
Arizona 18 21 .462 8 3 3-7 L-6 10-11 8-10

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 1

Minnesota 14, Oakland 4

Boston 5, Houston 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 2

Seattle 5, Toronto 1

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Beeks 1-0) at Baltimore (Wells 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 3-2) at Cleveland (Civale 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 4-3) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Smeltzer 0-0) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 2-2) at Houston (Javier 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 4-0) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-0), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 7, Atlanta 6, 11 innings

Colorado 5, San Francisco 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 3

Philadelphia 3, San Diego 0

Washington 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 11, St. Louis 4

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona (Castellanos 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-3), 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 2-3), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 2-3) at Miami (Rogers 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-3) at Philadelphia (Suárez 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 2-2) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-1) at Colorado (Márquez 1-3), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 2-3) at San Francisco (Junis 1-1), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Top Stories