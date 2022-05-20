On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 20, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
28
10
.737
_
_
8-2
L-1
14-4
14-6

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 26 14 .650 _ _ 6-4 W-2 13-8 13-6
Philadelphia 18 20 .474 7 2 6-4 L-1 10-11 8-9
Miami 17 20 .459 4-6 L-1 9-10 8-10
Atlanta 17 21 .447 8 3 5-5 L-1 10-11 7-10
Washington 13 26 .333 12½ 3-7 W-1 5-15 8-11

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 24 14 .632 _ _ 5-5 W-1 12-5 12-9
St. Louis 20 18 .526 4 _ 4-6 L-2 10-8 10-10
Pittsburgh 16 21 .432 5-5 W-1 9-10 7-11
Chicago 15 22 .405 6-4 L-2 6-13 9-9
Cincinnati 11 26 .297 12½ 7-3 W-2 5-9 6-17

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 25 12 .676 _ _ 6-4 W-5 15-5 10-7
San Diego 24 14 .632 _ 6-4 W-1 10-7 14-7
San Francisco 22 15 .595 3 _ 7-3 L-1 11-7 11-8
Colorado 18 19 .486 7 2-8 W-1 13-9 5-10
Arizona 19 21 .475 2 3-7 W-1 10-11 9-10

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Cleveland 2

Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 6

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 4

Boston 12, Seattle 6

Houston 5, Texas 1

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-0), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-6) at Toronto (Manoah 4-1), 3:07 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 1-6) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 1-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 4-2) at Kansas City (Keller 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 1-1) at Houston (Verlander 5-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-4) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 4-2), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Cleveland 2

San Diego 2, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 6, 10 innings

Arizona 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona (Bumgarner 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-4), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-6) at Toronto (Manoah 4-1), 3:07 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 4-0) at San Francisco (Rodón 4-2), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-4), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 3-2) at Miami (Hernandez 2-3), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-1), 6:35 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 0-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Colorado (Gomber 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Top Stories