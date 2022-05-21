On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 21, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
28
10
.737
_
_
8-2
L-1
14-4
14-6

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 28 10 .737 _ _ 8-2 L-1 14-4 14-6
Tampa Bay 23 16 .590 _ 5-5 L-1 13-9 10-7
Toronto 21 18 .538 _ 4-6 W-1 13-7 8-11
Boston 17 22 .436 11½ 4 7-3 W-3 8-10 9-12
Baltimore 16 24 .400 13 3-7 W-2 11-10 5-14

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 23 16 .590 _ _ 5-5 W-2 13-8 10-8
Chicago 19 19 .500 5-5 W-1 9-10 10-9
Cleveland 17 19 .472 5-5 W-1 8-7 9-12
Kansas City 14 24 .368 4-6 L-2 8-13 6-11
Detroit 13 26 .333 10 8 4-6 L-3 9-13 4-13

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 25 15 .625 _ _ 6-4 L-1 10-5 15-10
Los Angeles 24 17 .585 _ 4-6 L-4 12-8 12-9
Texas 18 20 .474 6 6-4 W-1 10-12 8-8
Seattle 17 23 .425 8 4-6 L-2 9-7 8-16
Oakland 17 24 .415 5 5-5 W-1 6-14 11-10

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 26 14 .650 _ _ 6-4 W-2 13-8 13-6
Atlanta 18 21 .462 3 5-5 W-1 10-11 8-10
Philadelphia 18 21 .462 3 5-5 L-2 10-12 8-9
Miami 17 21 .447 8 4-6 L-2 9-11 8-10
Washington 13 27 .325 13 3-7 L-1 5-15 8-12

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 25 14 .641 _ _ 6-4 W-2 13-5 12-9
St. Louis 21 18 .538 4 _ 5-5 W-1 10-8 11-10
Pittsburgh 16 22 .421 4-6 L-1 9-11 7-11
Chicago 15 23 .395 5-5 L-3 6-14 9-9
Cincinnati 11 27 .289 13½ 6-4 L-1 5-9 6-18

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 26 12 .684 _ _ 6-4 W-6 15-5 11-7
San Diego 25 14 .641 _ 6-4 W-2 10-7 15-7
San Francisco 22 16 .579 4 _ 6-4 L-2 11-8 11-8
Arizona 20 21 .488 2 3-7 W-2 10-11 10-10
Colorado 18 19 .486 2 2-8 W-1 13-9 5-10

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Detroit 1

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future?

Toronto 2, Cincinnati 1

Boston 7, Seattle 3

Texas 3, Houston 0

Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 6, 13 innings

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 4

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 2

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Cincinnati at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Sunday’s Games

Seattle (Gilbert 4-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-2) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Overton 1-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1), 1:37 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 0-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 2-3), 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at Kansas City (Heasley 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 2-2) at Houston (Urquidy 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Oakland (Logue 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-1), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:08 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Arizona 10, Chicago Cubs 6

Toronto 2, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 5, Miami 3

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, Philadelphia 1

Milwaukee 7, Washington 0

San Diego 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis (Matz 3-3) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-2), 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-3), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Overton 1-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1), 1:37 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 3-2) at Miami (Alcantara 3-2), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 2-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 1-0) at Colorado (Kuhl 3-2), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 1-0) at San Francisco (Wood 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News