All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|29
|11
|.725
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|15-5
|14-6
|Tampa Bay
|24
|16
|.600
|5
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|13-9
|11-7
|Toronto
|22
|19
|.537
|7½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|14-8
|8-11
|Boston
|19
|22
|.463
|10½
|3
|8-2
|W-5
|10-10
|9-12
|Baltimore
|16
|25
|.390
|13½
|6
|3-7
|L-1
|11-11
|5-14
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|25
|16
|.610
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|13-8
|12-8
|Chicago
|20
|20
|.500
|4½
|1½
|5-5
|W-1
|9-10
|11-10
|Cleveland
|17
|20
|.459
|6
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|8-8
|9-12
|Detroit
|14
|26
|.350
|10½
|7½
|5-5
|W-1
|9-13
|5-13
|Kansas City
|14
|26
|.350
|10½
|7½
|3-7
|L-4
|8-15
|6-11
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|27
|15
|.643
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|12-5
|15-10
|Los Angeles
|25
|17
|.595
|2
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|13-8
|12-9
|Texas
|18
|22
|.450
|8
|3½
|5-5
|L-2
|10-12
|8-10
|Oakland
|17
|25
|.405
|10
|5½
|4-6
|L-1
|6-14
|11-11
|Seattle
|17
|25
|.405
|10
|5½
|3-7
|L-4
|9-7
|8-18
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|28
|15
|.651
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|13-8
|15-7
|Atlanta
|19
|22
|.463
|8
|4
|5-5
|L-1
|10-11
|9-11
|Philadelphia
|19
|22
|.463
|8
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|11-13
|8-9
|Miami
|18
|22
|.450
|8½
|4½
|5-5
|W-1
|10-12
|8-10
|Washington
|14
|28
|.333
|13½
|9½
|3-7
|W-1
|5-15
|9-13
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|26
|15
|.634
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|14-6
|12-9
|St. Louis
|23
|18
|.561
|3
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|10-8
|13-10
|Chicago
|16
|24
|.400
|9½
|6½
|5-5
|W-1
|7-15
|9-9
|Pittsburgh
|16
|24
|.400
|9½
|6½
|3-7
|L-3
|9-13
|7-11
|Cincinnati
|12
|28
|.300
|13½
|10½
|6-4
|W-1
|5-9
|7-19
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|27
|13
|.675
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|15-5
|12-8
|San Diego
|26
|14
|.650
|1
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|10-7
|16-7
|San Francisco
|22
|17
|.564
|4½
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|11-9
|11-8
|Arizona
|21
|22
|.488
|7½
|3
|3-7
|L-1
|10-11
|11-11
|Colorado
|19
|21
|.475
|8
|3½
|3-7
|L-1
|14-11
|5-10
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 5
Toronto 3, Cincinnati 1
Boston 6, Seattle 5
Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 1
Houston 2, Texas 1
Minnesota 9, Kansas City 2
L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 3
Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 4, Cleveland 2
Boston 8, Seattle 4, 10 innings
Cincinnati 3, Toronto 2
Houston 5, Texas 2
Minnesota 7, Kansas City 6
Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 1, 1st game
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m., 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Baltimore (Lyles 2-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 3-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-2), 7:45 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 1-3) at Houston (Garcia 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Arizona (Davies 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Oakland (Logue 2-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 2-4), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 3, Cincinnati 1
Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 5, Colorado 1, 1st game
San Diego 2, San Francisco 1
Atlanta 4, Miami 3
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4
L.A. Dodgers 7, Philadelphia 4
Milwaukee 5, Washington 1
Colorado 11, N.Y. Mets 3, 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis 18, Pittsburgh 4
Miami 4, Atlanta 3
Cincinnati 3, Toronto 2
Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 4
Philadelphia 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings
Washington 8, Milwaukee 2
N.Y. Mets 2, Colorado 0
San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Colorado (Kuhl 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-4), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-5) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-5), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 4-0) at Washington (Adon 1-7), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-3) at Atlanta (Davidson 1-0), 7:20 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 3-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-2), 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Arizona (Davies 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 3-4) at San Diego (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-0) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-1), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
