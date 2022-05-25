Trending:
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 25, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
30
13
.698
_
_
6-4
W-1
16-7
14-6

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 27 17 .614 _ _ 8-2 L-1 15-9 12-8
Chicago 21 21 .500 5 5-5 L-1 9-11 12-10
Cleveland 18 21 .462 3 3-7 L-1 8-8 10-13
Detroit 15 28 .349 11½ 8 5-5 W-1 9-13 6-15
Kansas City 14 28 .333 12 2-8 L-6 8-15 6-13

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 28 16 .636 _ _ 6-4 W-1 13-6 15-10
Los Angeles 27 17 .614 1 _ 5-5 W-3 15-8 12-9
Texas 18 23 .439 4 5-5 L-3 10-12 8-11
Seattle 18 26 .409 10 3-7 L-1 10-8 8-18
Oakland 18 27 .400 10½ 6 3-7 W-1 6-14 12-13

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 29 17 .630 _ _ 6-4 L-2 13-8 16-9
Atlanta 20 23 .465 4 5-5 W-1 11-12 9-11
Philadelphia 20 23 .465 4 4-6 L-1 11-13 9-10
Miami 18 23 .439 5 4-6 L-1 10-12 8-11
Washington 15 30 .333 13½ 10 3-7 W-1 6-17 9-13

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 27 16 .628 _ _ 6-4 W-1 14-6 13-10
St. Louis 24 19 .558 3 _ 6-4 L-1 11-9 13-10
Chicago 18 24 .429 6-4 W-3 7-15 11-9
Pittsburgh 18 25 .419 9 6 4-6 W-1 11-14 7-11
Cincinnati 12 30 .286 14½ 11½ 4-6 L-2 5-11 7-19

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 29 14 .674 _ _ 8-2 L-1 15-5 14-9
San Diego 28 15 .651 1 _ 7-3 L-1 11-8 17-7
San Francisco 24 19 .558 5 _ 4-6 W-2 13-11 11-8
Arizona 23 22 .511 7 2 5-5 W-2 12-11 11-11
Colorado 20 23 .465 9 4 3-7 L-1 14-11 6-12

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

Minnesota 2, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 6, 11 innings

Houston 7, Cleveland 3

Toronto 8, St. Louis 1

Boston 16, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 3

Arizona 8, Kansas City 6

Oakland 7, Seattle 5

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-3) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-3) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-2), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 3-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 11, Cincinnati 4

Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 1, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 4

Toronto 8, St. Louis 1

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 5

Arizona 8, Kansas City 6

Milwaukee 4, San Diego 1

San Francisco 13, N.Y. Mets 12

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 10, Colorado 5

San Francisco 9, N.Y. Mets 3

Washington 1, L.A. Dodgers 0

Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 1-6), 12:35 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 1-4) at Washington (Corbin 0-7), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-4) at Atlanta (Wright 4-2), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 4-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-3), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (White 1-0) at Arizona (Castellanos 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Top Stories