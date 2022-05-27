All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|33
|13
|.717
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|17-7
|16-6
|Tampa Bay
|26
|19
|.578
|6½
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|15-11
|11-8
|Toronto
|24
|20
|.545
|8
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|14-8
|10-12
|Boston
|21
|24
|.467
|11½
|3½
|7-3
|L-1
|10-11
|11-13
|Baltimore
|19
|27
|.413
|14
|6
|5-5
|W-1
|12-11
|7-16
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|27
|18
|.600
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|15-10
|12-8
|Chicago
|22
|22
|.500
|4½
|2
|5-5
|L-1
|10-12
|12-10
|Cleveland
|18
|23
|.439
|7
|4½
|3-7
|L-3
|8-8
|10-15
|Detroit
|16
|28
|.364
|10½
|8
|5-5
|W-2
|10-13
|6-15
|Kansas City
|15
|28
|.349
|11
|8½
|3-7
|W-1
|8-15
|7-13
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|29
|16
|.644
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|14-6
|15-10
|Los Angeles
|27
|19
|.587
|2½
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|15-10
|12-9
|Texas
|20
|23
|.465
|8
|3½
|6-4
|W-2
|10-12
|10-11
|Oakland
|19
|28
|.404
|11
|6½
|4-6
|L-1
|6-15
|13-13
|Seattle
|18
|27
|.400
|11
|6½
|2-8
|L-2
|10-9
|8-18
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|30
|17
|.638
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|14-8
|16-9
|Atlanta
|22
|24
|.478
|7½
|3½
|6-4
|W-1
|13-13
|9-11
|Philadelphia
|21
|25
|.457
|8½
|4½
|4-6
|L-1
|11-13
|10-12
|Miami
|18
|25
|.419
|10
|6
|3-7
|L-3
|10-12
|8-13
|Washington
|16
|30
|.348
|13½
|9½
|4-6
|W-2
|7-17
|9-13
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|29
|17
|.630
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|14-6
|15-11
|St. Louis
|25
|20
|.556
|3½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|12-10
|13-10
|Pittsburgh
|18
|25
|.419
|9½
|6
|4-6
|W-1
|11-14
|7-11
|Chicago
|18
|26
|.409
|10
|6½
|4-6
|L-2
|7-15
|11-11
|Cincinnati
|14
|30
|.318
|14
|10½
|5-5
|W-2
|7-11
|7-19
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|30
|14
|.682
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|15-5
|15-9
|San Diego
|28
|16
|.636
|2
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|11-9
|17-7
|San Francisco
|24
|19
|.558
|5½
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|13-11
|11-8
|Arizona
|23
|23
|.500
|8
|2½
|5-5
|L-1
|12-12
|11-11
|Colorado
|20
|24
|.455
|10
|4½
|3-7
|L-2
|14-11
|6-13
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 4, Cleveland 3
Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2
Boston 16, Chicago White Sox 7
Texas 4, Oakland 1
Toronto 6, L.A. Angels 3
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0
Baltimore 12, Boston 8
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore (TBD) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-2), 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Kansas City (Singer 1-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Hearn 2-3) at Oakland (Logue 2-3), 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 1-3) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Boston (Winckowski 0-0), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs (Thompson 4-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-2), 10:07 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 4-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-2), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 20, Chicago Cubs 5
Washington 7, Colorado 3
Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1
Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 3
L.A. Dodgers 14, Arizona 1
Friday’s Games
Atlanta 6, Miami 4
N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 6
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Colorado (Gomber 2-4) at Washington (Sanchez 3-3), 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Houser 3-4) at St. Louis (Liberatore 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 4-2) at Atlanta (Davidson 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 3-3) at Cincinnati (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 3-2) at Washington (Adon 1-8), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs (Thompson 4-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-0) at Arizona (Kelly 3-2), 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 2-0), 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 5-0), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
Colorado at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.
