Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 27, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
33
13
.717
_
_
6-4
W-4
17-7
16-6

Tampa Bay
26
19
.578

_
5-5
L-2
15-11
11-8

Toronto
24
20
...

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 33 13 .717 _ _ 6-4 W-4 17-7 16-6
Tampa Bay 26 19 .578 _ 5-5 L-2 15-11 11-8
Toronto 24 20 .545 8 _ 6-4 W-2 14-8 10-12
Boston 21 24 .467 11½ 7-3 L-1 10-11 11-13
Baltimore 19 27 .413 14 6 5-5 W-1 12-11 7-16

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 27 18 .600 _ _ 7-3 L-2 15-10 12-8
Chicago 22 22 .500 2 5-5 L-1 10-12 12-10
Cleveland 18 23 .439 7 3-7 L-3 8-8 10-15
Detroit 16 28 .364 10½ 8 5-5 W-2 10-13 6-15
Kansas City 15 28 .349 11 3-7 W-1 8-15 7-13

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 29 16 .644 _ _ 6-4 W-2 14-6 15-10
Los Angeles 27 19 .587 _ 4-6 L-2 15-10 12-9
Texas 20 23 .465 8 6-4 W-2 10-12 10-11
Oakland 19 28 .404 11 4-6 L-1 6-15 13-13
Seattle 18 27 .400 11 2-8 L-2 10-9 8-18

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 30 17 .638 _ _ 6-4 W-1 14-8 16-9
Atlanta 22 24 .478 6-4 W-1 13-13 9-11
Philadelphia 21 25 .457 4-6 L-1 11-13 10-12
Miami 18 25 .419 10 6 3-7 L-3 10-12 8-13
Washington 16 30 .348 13½ 4-6 W-2 7-17 9-13

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 29 17 .630 _ _ 6-4 L-1 14-6 15-11
St. Louis 25 20 .556 _ 6-4 W-1 12-10 13-10
Pittsburgh 18 25 .419 6 4-6 W-1 11-14 7-11
Chicago 18 26 .409 10 4-6 L-2 7-15 11-11
Cincinnati 14 30 .318 14 10½ 5-5 W-2 7-11 7-19

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 30 14 .682 _ _ 8-2 W-1 15-5 15-9
San Diego 28 16 .636 2 _ 7-3 L-2 11-9 17-7
San Francisco 24 19 .558 _ 4-6 W-2 13-11 11-8
Arizona 23 23 .500 8 5-5 L-1 12-12 11-11
Colorado 20 24 .455 10 3-7 L-2 14-11 6-13

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 4, Cleveland 3

Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2

Boston 16, Chicago White Sox 7

Texas 4, Oakland 1

Toronto 6, L.A. Angels 3

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0

Baltimore 12, Boston 8

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (TBD) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-2), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City (Singer 1-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 2-3) at Oakland (Logue 2-3), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-3) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Boston (Winckowski 0-0), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 4-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-2), 10:07 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 4-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-2), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 20, Chicago Cubs 5

Washington 7, Colorado 3

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 14, Arizona 1

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 6, Miami 4

N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 6

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado (Gomber 2-4) at Washington (Sanchez 3-3), 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Houser 3-4) at St. Louis (Liberatore 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 4-2) at Atlanta (Davidson 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 3-3) at Cincinnati (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 3-2) at Washington (Adon 1-8), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 4-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-0) at Arizona (Kelly 3-2), 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 2-0), 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 5-0), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Colorado at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

