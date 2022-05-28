On Air: Meet the Press
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
May 28, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
33
14
.702
_
_
5-5
L-1
17-7
16-7

Tampa Bay
27
19
.587

_
6-4
W-1
16-11
11-8

Toronto
25
20
...

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 33 14 .702 _ _ 5-5 L-1 17-7 16-7
Tampa Bay 27 19 .587 _ 6-4 W-1 16-11 11-8
Toronto 25 20 .556 7 _ 7-3 W-3 14-8 11-12
Boston 22 24 .478 10½ 8-2 W-1 11-11 11-13
Baltimore 19 28 .404 14 7 5-5 L-1 12-11 7-17

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 28 19 .596 _ _ 7-3 L-1 16-11 12-8
Chicago 22 22 .500 5-5 L-1 10-12 12-10
Cleveland 19 23 .452 3-7 W-1 8-8 11-15
Detroit 16 29 .356 11 9 4-6 L-1 10-14 6-15
Kansas City 16 29 .356 11 9 3-7 W-1 8-15 8-14

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 29 17 .630 _ _ 6-4 L-1 14-6 15-11
Los Angeles 27 20 .574 _ 3-7 L-3 15-11 12-9
Texas 21 23 .477 7 6-4 W-3 10-12 11-11
Seattle 19 27 .413 10 3-7 W-1 11-9 8-18
Oakland 19 29 .396 11 4-6 L-2 6-16 13-13

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 30 17 .638 _ _ 6-4 W-1 14-8 16-9
Atlanta 22 25 .468 8 5-5 L-1 13-14 9-11
Philadelphia 21 25 .457 4 4-6 L-1 11-13 10-12
Miami 19 25 .432 5 4-6 W-1 10-12 9-13
Washington 17 30 .362 13 5-5 W-3 8-17 9-13

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 29 18 .617 _ _ 6-4 L-2 14-6 15-12
St. Louis 26 20 .565 _ 6-4 W-2 13-10 13-10
Chicago 18 26 .409 6 4-6 L-2 7-15 11-11
Pittsburgh 18 26 .409 6 3-7 L-1 11-14 7-12
Cincinnati 15 30 .333 13 6-4 W-3 8-11 7-19

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 31 14 .689 _ _ 8-2 W-2 15-5 16-9
San Diego 29 16 .644 2 _ 7-3 W-1 12-9 17-7
San Francisco 24 20 .545 _ 4-6 L-1 13-11 11-9
Arizona 23 24 .489 9 5-5 L-2 12-13 11-11
Colorado 20 25 .444 11 3-7 L-3 14-11 6-14

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0

Baltimore 12, Boston 8

Minnesota 10, Kansas City 7

Seattle 6, Houston 1

Texas 8, Oakland 5

Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 3

Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Boston 5, Baltimore 3, 1st game

Kansas City 7, Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 8, Detroit 1

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-2) at Boston (Pivetta 3-4), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 3-3) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-2), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-3) at Minnesota (Gray 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-3) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 3-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, San Francisco 1

Atlanta 6, Miami 4

N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 6

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 4

Colorado at Washington, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Washington 13, Colorado 7, 1st game

St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 3

Miami 4, Atlanta 1

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco (Cobb 3-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5), 11:35 a.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-4) at Washington (Gray 4-4), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 2-4) at Atlanta (Fried 4-2), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 2-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-2), 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 5-0) at Arizona (Davies 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-0) at San Diego (Gore 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Top Stories