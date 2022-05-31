On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
33
15
.688
_
_
5-5
L-2
17-7
16-8

Tampa Bay
28
20
.583
5
_
5-5
L-1
17-11
11-9

Toronto
27
20
...

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 33 15 .688 _ _ 5-5 L-2 17-7 16-8
Tampa Bay 28 20 .583 5 _ 5-5 L-1 17-11 11-9
Toronto 27 20 .574 _ 7-3 W-5 14-8 13-12
Boston 23 26 .469 10½ 4 6-4 L-1 12-13 11-13
Baltimore 21 29 .420 13 5-5 W-1 12-11 9-18

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 30 20 .600 _ _ 6-4 W-1 17-11 13-9
Chicago 23 23 .500 5 5-5 W-1 11-13 12-10
Cleveland 20 24 .455 7 4-6 W-1 9-8 11-16
Detroit 18 30 .375 11 5-5 L-1 12-15 6-15
Kansas City 16 31 .340 12½ 10 2-8 L-2 8-15 8-16

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 31 18 .633 _ _ 6-4 W-2 14-6 17-12
Los Angeles 27 22 .551 4 _ 3-7 L-5 15-13 12-9
Texas 23 24 .489 7 3 6-4 W-1 11-12 12-12
Seattle 20 28 .417 10½ 3-7 L-1 12-10 8-18
Oakland 20 31 .392 12 8 3-7 L-1 7-18 13-13

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 33 17 .660 _ _ 7-3 W-4 17-8 16-9
Atlanta 23 26 .469 4 5-5 L-1 14-14 9-12
Philadelphia 21 28 .429 11½ 6 3-7 L-4 11-14 10-14
Miami 19 27 .413 12 2-8 L-2 10-12 9-15
Washington 18 32 .360 15 5-5 L-1 9-18 9-14

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 32 18 .640 _ _ 6-4 W-3 14-6 18-12
St. Louis 27 21 .563 4 _ 7-3 W-1 14-11 13-10
Pittsburgh 20 27 .426 10½ 6 4-6 W-1 11-14 9-13
Chicago 19 29 .396 12 4-6 L-3 7-17 12-12
Cincinnati 16 31 .340 14½ 10 5-5 L-1 9-12 7-19

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 33 15 .688 _ _ 7-3 L-1 15-6 18-9
San Diego 30 18 .625 3 _ 6-4 L-1 13-10 17-8
San Francisco 26 21 .553 _ 4-6 W-2 13-11 13-10
Arizona 24 26 .480 10 5-5 W-1 13-15 11-11
Colorado 22 26 .458 11 4-6 W-1 15-11 7-15

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Detroit 7, Minnesota 5

Houston 5, Oakland 1

Cleveland 7, Kansas City 3

Baltimore 10, Boston 0

Texas 9, Tampa Bay 5

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Detroit 2, 1st game

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

        Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City (Keller 1-5) at Cleveland (Pilkington 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 6-2) at Oakland (Irvin 2-2), 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 4-5) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-1) at Toronto (Ryu 2-0), 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 2-6) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2) at Texas (Gray 1-2), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 1st game

St. Louis 6, San Diego 3

Colorado 7, Miami 1

San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings

Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 1, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 13, Washington 5

Arizona 6, Atlanta 2

Pittsburgh 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington (Lee 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 5-1), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 4-2) at St. Louis (Hudson 3-2), 1:15 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 2-5) at Colorado (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 4-3) at Arizona (Bumgarner 2-3), 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 4-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-4), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 2-6) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-5), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

