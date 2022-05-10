Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|20
|8
|.714
|_
|Tampa Bay
|18
|12
|.600
|3
|Toronto
|17
|13
|.567
|4
|Baltimore
|12
|17
|.414
|8½
|Boston
|10
|19
|.345
|10½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|18
|11
|.621
|_
|Cleveland
|15
|14
|.517
|3
|Chicago
|14
|14
|.500
|3½
|Kansas City
|9
|17
|.346
|7½
|Detroit
|8
|20
|.286
|9½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|20
|11
|.645
|_
|Houston
|18
|11
|.621
|1
|Seattle
|13
|17
|.433
|6½
|Texas
|11
|16
|.407
|7
|Oakland
|11
|18
|.379
|8
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|20
|10
|.667
|_
|Atlanta
|14
|16
|.467
|6
|Miami
|13
|16
|.448
|6½
|Philadelphia
|13
|16
|.448
|6½
|Washington
|10
|20
|.333
|10
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|19
|11
|.633
|_
|St. Louis
|16
|12
|.571
|2
|Pittsburgh
|12
|16
|.429
|6
|Chicago
|10
|18
|.357
|8
|Cincinnati
|6
|23
|.207
|12½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|19
|8
|.704
|_
|San Diego
|19
|11
|.633
|1½
|San Francisco
|17
|12
|.586
|3
|Colorado
|16
|13
|.552
|4
|Arizona
|16
|14
|.533
|4½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 6, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees 1, Texas 0
Oakland 2, Detroit 0
Cleveland 12, Chicago White Sox 9, 11 innings
L.A. Angels 11, Tampa Bay 3
Philadelphia 9, Seattle 0
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Oakland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Oakland at Detroit, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto (Berríos 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 2-1), 12:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-0), 3:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-2), 7:07 p.m.
Oakland (Logue 1-1) at Detroit (Wentz 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 7:20 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 2-1) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-1), 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Houston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Cincinnati 10, Milwaukee 5
Arizona 4, Miami 3
Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 0
Philadelphia 9, Seattle 0
San Francisco 8, Colorado 5
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 3-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-5), 12:35 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-2) at Arizona (Kelly 3-1), 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-0), 3:40 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 3-0) at San Francisco (Cobb 1-1), 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at San Diego (Martinez 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0) at Washington (Sanchez 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-1), 7:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.