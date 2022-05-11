Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|22
|8
|.733
|_
|Tampa Bay
|18
|13
|.581
|4½
|Toronto
|17
|15
|.531
|6
|Baltimore
|13
|17
|.433
|9
|Boston
|11
|19
|.367
|11
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|18
|12
|.600
|_
|Chicago
|15
|14
|.517
|2½
|Cleveland
|15
|15
|.500
|3
|Kansas City
|9
|18
|.333
|7½
|Detroit
|9
|21
|.300
|9
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|21
|11
|.656
|_
|Houston
|19
|11
|.633
|1
|Seattle
|14
|17
|.452
|6½
|Texas
|12
|16
|.429
|7
|Oakland
|12
|19
|.387
|8½
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|21
|10
|.677
|_
|Atlanta
|14
|17
|.452
|7
|Miami
|13
|17
|.433
|7½
|Philadelphia
|13
|17
|.433
|7½
|Washington
|10
|21
|.323
|11
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|20
|12
|.625
|_
|St. Louis
|16
|13
|.552
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|13
|17
|.433
|6
|Chicago
|10
|19
|.345
|8½
|Cincinnati
|7
|24
|.226
|12½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|20
|9
|.690
|_
|San Diego
|20
|11
|.645
|1
|San Francisco
|18
|12
|.600
|2½
|Arizona
|17
|14
|.548
|4
|Colorado
|16
|14
|.533
|4½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 6, Oakland 0, 1st game
Oakland 4, Detroit 1, 2nd game
Baltimore 5, St. Louis 3
N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 5
Houston 5, Minnesota 0
Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 1
Texas 6, Kansas City 4
Boston 9, Atlanta 4
L.A. Angels 12, Tampa Bay 0
Seattle 5, Philadelphia 4
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Houston (Garcia 2-1) at Minnesota (Winder 2-0), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2) at Detroit (Brieske 0-2), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-2), 1:15 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Texas (Hearn 1-2), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gil 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 11, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4
Baltimore 5, St. Louis 3
Boston 9, Atlanta 4
San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 4
San Francisco 9, Colorado 2
Arizona 9, Miami 3
Seattle 5, Philadelphia 4
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Cincinnati 14, Milwaukee 11
Miami at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0) at Washington (Adon 1-5), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-2), 1:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Overton 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2), 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 3-0), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
