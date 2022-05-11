Baseball Glance

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
May 11, 2022 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 22 8 .733 _
Tampa Bay 18 13 .581
Toronto 17 15 .531 6
Baltimore 13 17 .433 9
Boston 11 19 .367 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 18 12 .600 _
Chicago 15 14 .517
Cleveland 15 15 .500 3
Kansas City 9 18 .333
Detroit 9 21 .300 9

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 21 11 .656 _
Houston 19 11 .633 1
Seattle 14 17 .452
Texas 12 16 .429 7
Oakland 12 19 .387

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 21 10 .677 _
Atlanta 14 17 .452 7
Miami 13 17 .433
Philadelphia 13 17 .433
Washington 10 21 .323 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 20 12 .625 _
St. Louis 16 13 .552
Pittsburgh 13 17 .433 6
Chicago 10 19 .345
Cincinnati 7 24 .226 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 20 9 .690 _
San Diego 20 11 .645 1
San Francisco 18 12 .600
Arizona 17 14 .548 4
Colorado 16 14 .533

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 6, Oakland 0, 1st game

Oakland 4, Detroit 1, 2nd game

Baltimore 5, St. Louis 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 5

Houston 5, Minnesota 0

Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 1

Texas 6, Kansas City 4

Boston 9, Atlanta 4

L.A. Angels 12, Tampa Bay 0

Seattle 5, Philadelphia 4

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Houston (Garcia 2-1) at Minnesota (Winder 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2) at Detroit (Brieske 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-2), 1:15 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Texas (Hearn 1-2), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gil 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 11, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4

Baltimore 5, St. Louis 3

Boston 9, Atlanta 4

San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 4

San Francisco 9, Colorado 2

Arizona 9, Miami 3

Seattle 5, Philadelphia 4

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Cincinnati 14, Milwaukee 11

Miami at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0) at Washington (Adon 1-5), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-2), 1:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Overton 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 3-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

