Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|25
|9
|.735
|_
|Tampa Bay
|21
|14
|.600
|4½
|Toronto
|18
|17
|.514
|7½
|Baltimore
|14
|21
|.400
|11½
|Boston
|13
|21
|.382
|12
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|20
|15
|.571
|_
|Chicago
|16
|17
|.485
|3
|Cleveland
|16
|17
|.485
|3
|Kansas City
|12
|20
|.375
|6½
|Detroit
|12
|23
|.343
|8
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|23
|12
|.657
|_
|Los Angeles
|24
|13
|.649
|_
|Seattle
|16
|19
|.457
|7
|Texas
|14
|19
|.424
|8
|Oakland
|15
|22
|.405
|9
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|23
|13
|.639
|_
|Philadelphia
|17
|17
|.500
|5
|Atlanta
|16
|19
|.457
|6½
|Miami
|15
|19
|.441
|7
|Washington
|12
|24
|.333
|11
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|22
|13
|.629
|_
|St. Louis
|18
|15
|.545
|3
|Pittsburgh
|15
|19
|.441
|6½
|Chicago
|13
|20
|.394
|8
|Cincinnati
|9
|26
|.257
|13
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|22
|13
|.629
|_
|Los Angeles
|20
|12
|.625
|½
|San Francisco
|20
|13
|.606
|1
|Arizona
|18
|17
|.514
|4
|Colorado
|17
|17
|.500
|4½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 3, Baltimore 0
Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 3, 1st game
Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1
Boston 11, Texas 3
Washington 13, Houston 6
Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Seattle 4
Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings
Colorado 10, Kansas City 4
L.A. Angels 9, Oakland 1, 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 0
Detroit 5, Baltimore 1
Houston 8, Washington 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1
Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7
Texas 7, Boston 1
Kansas City 8, Colorado 7
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1
Monday’s Games
Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 1-5) at Toronto (Kikuchi 1-1), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 3-2) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 3-1) at Texas (Gray 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (Keller 1-3), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 0-1) at Oakland (Logue 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 4, San Francisco 0
Atlanta 6, San Diego 5
Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 1
Miami 9, Milwaukee 3
Washington 13, Houston 6
N.Y. Mets 5, Seattle 4
Colorado 10, Kansas City 4
Chicago Cubs 4, Arizona 2
Philadelphia 8, L.A. Dodgers 3
Sunday’s Games
San Diego 7, Atlanta 3, 11 innings
Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0
Houston 8, Washington 0
Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7
Milwaukee 7, Miami 3
Kansas City 8, Colorado 7
Chicago Cubs 3, Arizona 2
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Washington (Sanchez 2-2) at Miami (Alcantara 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 3-1) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 3-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 3-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-2), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-0), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
