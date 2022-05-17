Trending:
Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
May 17, 2022 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
26
9
.743
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 26 9 .743 _
Tampa Bay 21 15 .583
Toronto 19 17 .528
Boston 14 21 .400 12
Baltimore 14 22 .389 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 21 15 .583 _
Chicago 18 17 .514
Cleveland 16 17 .485
Detroit 13 23 .361 8
Kansas City 12 22 .353 8

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 23 13 .639 _
Los Angeles 24 14 .632 _
Seattle 16 20 .444 7
Texas 15 19 .441 7
Oakland 15 23 .395 9

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 24 13 .649 _
Philadelphia 17 18 .486 6
Miami 16 19 .457 7
Atlanta 16 20 .444
Washington 12 25 .324 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 23 13 .639 _
St. Louis 19 16 .543
Pittsburgh 15 20 .429
Chicago 14 20 .412 8
Cincinnati 9 26 .257 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 22 12 .647 _
San Diego 22 13 .629 ½
San Francisco 21 14 .600
Arizona 18 18 .500 5
Colorado 17 18 .486

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 2

Boston 6, Houston 3

Toronto 6, Seattle 2

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

Minnesota 3, Oakland 1

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 0, 1st game

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Rodriguez 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 0-1) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-6), 3:37 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 3-1) at Boston (Pivetta 1-4), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at Toronto (Gausman 3-2), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-2) at Texas (Dunning 1-2), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Miami 8, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 0

San Francisco 7, Colorado 6

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 1, 1st game

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta (Fried 4-2) at Milwaukee (Burnes 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 5-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-4), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 4-3) at Miami (López 4-1), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3), 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis (Hicks 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-5) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-4), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Top Stories