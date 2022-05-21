Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
29
10
.744
_
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|29
|10
|.744
|_
|Tampa Bay
|23
|16
|.590
|6
|Toronto
|21
|18
|.538
|8
|Boston
|17
|22
|.436
|12
|Baltimore
|16
|24
|.400
|13½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|23
|16
|.590
|_
|Chicago
|19
|20
|.487
|4
|Cleveland
|17
|19
|.472
|4½
|Kansas City
|14
|24
|.368
|8½
|Detroit
|13
|26
|.333
|10
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|25
|15
|.625
|_
|Los Angeles
|24
|17
|.585
|1½
|Texas
|18
|20
|.474
|6
|Seattle
|17
|23
|.425
|8
|Oakland
|17
|24
|.415
|8½
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|26
|14
|.650
|_
|Atlanta
|18
|21
|.462
|7½
|Philadelphia
|18
|21
|.462
|7½
|Miami
|17
|21
|.447
|8
|Washington
|13
|27
|.325
|13
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|25
|14
|.641
|_
|St. Louis
|21
|18
|.538
|4
|Pittsburgh
|16
|22
|.421
|8½
|Chicago
|15
|23
|.395
|9½
|Cincinnati
|11
|27
|.289
|13½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|26
|12
|.684
|_
|San Diego
|25
|14
|.641
|1½
|San Francisco
|22
|16
|.579
|4
|Arizona
|20
|21
|.488
|7½
|Colorado
|18
|19
|.486
|7½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Cleveland 6, Detroit 1
Toronto 2, Cincinnati 1
Boston 7, Seattle 3
Texas 3, Houston 0
Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 6, 13 innings
Minnesota 6, Kansas City 4
Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 2
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 5
Cincinnati at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Seattle (Gilbert 4-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-2), 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-2) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-1), 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Overton 1-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1), 1:37 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), 1:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at Kansas City (Heasley 0-2), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Hearn 2-2) at Houston (Urquidy 3-1), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 4-1), 3:05 p.m., 1st game
Oakland (Logue 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-1), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-0), 7:08 p.m., 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Arizona 10, Chicago Cubs 6
Toronto 2, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 5, Miami 3
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 3
L.A. Dodgers 4, Philadelphia 1
Milwaukee 7, Washington 0
San Diego 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis (Matz 3-3) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-2), 11:35 a.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-3), 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Overton 1-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1), 1:37 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 3-2) at Miami (Alcantara 3-2), 1:40 p.m.
Washington (Sanchez 2-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-1), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 2-3), 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (Gore 2-1) at San Francisco (Wood 3-2), 4:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
