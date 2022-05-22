On Air: This Just In!
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
May 22, 2022 10:02 am
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 29 11 .725 _
Tampa Bay 24 17 .585
Toronto 22 19 .537
Boston 19 22 .463 10½
Baltimore 17 25 .405 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 25 16 .610 _
Chicago 20 20 .500
Cleveland 17 20 .459 6
Detroit 14 26 .350 10½
Kansas City 14 26 .350 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 27 15 .643 _
Los Angeles 26 17 .605
Texas 18 22 .450 8
Seattle 17 25 .405 10
Oakland 17 26 .395 10½

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 28 15 .651 _
Atlanta 19 22 .463 8
Philadelphia 19 22 .463 8
Miami 18 22 .450
Washington 14 28 .333 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 26 15 .634 _
St. Louis 23 18 .561 3
Chicago 16 24 .400
Pittsburgh 16 24 .400
Cincinnati 12 28 .300 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 27 13 .675 _
San Diego 27 14 .659 ½
San Francisco 22 18 .550 5
Arizona 21 22 .488
Colorado 19 21 .475 8

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 5

Toronto 3, Cincinnati 1

Boston 6, Seattle 5

Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 1

Houston 2, Texas 1

Minnesota 9, Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 3

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 4, Cleveland 2

Boston 8, Seattle 4, 10 innings

Cincinnati 3, Toronto 2

Houston 5, Texas 2

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 6

Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 6, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 1, 1st game

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (Lyles 2-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 3-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-2), 7:45 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-3) at Houston (Garcia 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Arizona (Davies 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Logue 2-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 3, Cincinnati 1

Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 5, Colorado 1, 1st game

San Diego 2, San Francisco 1

Atlanta 4, Miami 3

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Philadelphia 4

Milwaukee 5, Washington 1

Colorado 11, N.Y. Mets 3, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis 18, Pittsburgh 4

Miami 4, Atlanta 3

Cincinnati 3, Toronto 2

Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 4

Philadelphia 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Washington 8, Milwaukee 2

N.Y. Mets 2, Colorado 0

San Diego 10, San Francisco 1

Monday’s Games

Colorado (Kuhl 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-4), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-5) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-5), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 4-0) at Washington (Adon 1-7), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-3) at Atlanta (Davidson 1-0), 7:20 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 3-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-2), 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Arizona (Davies 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 3-4) at San Diego (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-0) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-1), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

