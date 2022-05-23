Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|29
|12
|.707
|_
|Tampa Bay
|24
|17
|.585
|5
|Toronto
|22
|19
|.537
|7
|Boston
|19
|22
|.463
|10
|Baltimore
|17
|25
|.405
|12½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|25
|16
|.610
|_
|Chicago
|21
|20
|.512
|4
|Cleveland
|17
|20
|.459
|6
|Detroit
|14
|26
|.350
|10½
|Kansas City
|14
|26
|.350
|10½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|27
|15
|.643
|_
|Los Angeles
|26
|17
|.605
|1½
|Texas
|18
|22
|.450
|8
|Seattle
|17
|25
|.405
|10
|Oakland
|17
|26
|.395
|10½
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|28
|15
|.651
|_
|Atlanta
|19
|22
|.463
|8
|Philadelphia
|19
|22
|.463
|8
|Miami
|18
|22
|.450
|8½
|Washington
|14
|28
|.333
|13½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|26
|15
|.634
|_
|St. Louis
|23
|18
|.561
|3
|Chicago
|16
|24
|.400
|9½
|Pittsburgh
|16
|24
|.400
|9½
|Cincinnati
|12
|28
|.300
|13½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|27
|13
|.675
|_
|San Diego
|27
|14
|.659
|½
|San Francisco
|22
|18
|.550
|5
|Arizona
|21
|22
|.488
|7½
|Colorado
|19
|21
|.475
|8
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 4, Cleveland 2
Boston 8, Seattle 4, 10 innings
Cincinnati 3, Toronto 2
Houston 5, Texas 2
Minnesota 7, Kansas City 6
Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 6, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 1, 1st game
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1
Chicago White Sox 5, N.Y. Yankees 0, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami (López 4-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-2), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0) at Minnesota (Gray 1-1), 7:40 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 3-3) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2) at Houston (Valdez 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 3-2), 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 3-0), 9:40 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2) at Seattle (Kirby 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis 18, Pittsburgh 4
Miami 4, Atlanta 3
Cincinnati 3, Toronto 2
Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 4
Philadelphia 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings
Washington 8, Milwaukee 2
N.Y. Mets 2, Colorado 0
San Diego 10, San Francisco 1
Monday’s Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado (Freeland 1-4) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 1-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (López 4-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-2), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-1) at Washington (Gray 4-3), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2) at Atlanta (Fried 4-2), 7:20 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 3-3) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 3-0), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 1-2) at San Diego (Snell 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2) at San Francisco (Webb 5-1), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
