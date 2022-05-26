Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|31
|13
|.705
|_
|Tampa Bay
|26
|17
|.605
|4½
|Toronto
|23
|20
|.535
|7½
|Boston
|20
|23
|.465
|10½
|Baltimore
|18
|27
|.400
|13½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|27
|17
|.614
|_
|Chicago
|22
|21
|.512
|4½
|Cleveland
|18
|22
|.450
|7
|Detroit
|15
|28
|.349
|11½
|Kansas City
|14
|28
|.333
|12
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|29
|16
|.644
|_
|Los Angeles
|27
|18
|.600
|2
|Texas
|19
|23
|.452
|8½
|Oakland
|19
|27
|.413
|10½
|Seattle
|18
|27
|.400
|11
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|29
|17
|.630
|_
|Atlanta
|21
|23
|.477
|7
|Philadelphia
|20
|24
|.455
|8
|Miami
|18
|24
|.429
|9
|Washington
|15
|30
|.333
|13½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|28
|16
|.636
|_
|St. Louis
|24
|19
|.558
|3½
|Chicago
|18
|25
|.419
|9½
|Pittsburgh
|18
|25
|.419
|9½
|Cincinnati
|13
|30
|.302
|14½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|29
|14
|.674
|_
|San Diego
|28
|16
|.636
|1½
|San Francisco
|24
|19
|.558
|5
|Arizona
|23
|22
|.511
|7
|Colorado
|20
|23
|.465
|9
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 4, Minnesota 2, 10 innings
Oakland 4, Seattle 2
Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4
N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 0
Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 1
Houston 2, Cleveland 1
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Bradish 1-3) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 1-3) at Detroit (Faedo 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Springs 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 1-4) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 5-1) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-1), 9:38 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 6-1) at Seattle (Flexen 1-6), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Gray 1-2) at Oakland (Irvin 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore at Boston, 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 10, Colorado 5
San Francisco 9, N.Y. Mets 3
Washington 1, L.A. Dodgers 0
Milwaukee 2, San Diego 1
Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4
Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 4
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
San Francisco (Rodón 4-3) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 2-4) at Washington (Sanchez 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 2-5) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-3), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-2) at St. Louis (Hudson 3-2), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-2) at San Diego (Manaea 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
