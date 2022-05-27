Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|32
|13
|.711
|_
|Tampa Bay
|26
|18
|.591
|5½
|Toronto
|24
|20
|.545
|7½
|Boston
|21
|23
|.477
|10½
|Baltimore
|18
|27
|.400
|14
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|27
|18
|.600
|_
|Chicago
|22
|22
|.500
|4½
|Cleveland
|18
|23
|.439
|7
|Detroit
|16
|28
|.364
|10½
|Kansas City
|15
|28
|.349
|11
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|29
|16
|.644
|_
|Los Angeles
|27
|19
|.587
|2½
|Texas
|20
|23
|.465
|8
|Oakland
|19
|28
|.404
|11
|Seattle
|18
|27
|.400
|11
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|29
|17
|.630
|_
|Atlanta
|21
|24
|.467
|7½
|Philadelphia
|21
|24
|.467
|7½
|Miami
|18
|24
|.429
|9
|Washington
|16
|30
|.348
|13
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|29
|16
|.644
|_
|St. Louis
|24
|20
|.545
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|18
|25
|.419
|10
|Chicago
|18
|26
|.409
|10½
|Cincinnati
|14
|30
|.318
|14½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|30
|14
|.682
|_
|San Diego
|28
|16
|.636
|2
|San Francisco
|24
|19
|.558
|5½
|Arizona
|23
|23
|.500
|8
|Colorado
|20
|24
|.455
|10
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 4, Cleveland 3
Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2
Boston 16, Chicago White Sox 7
Texas 4, Oakland 1
Toronto 6, L.A. Angels 3
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore (TBD) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-2), 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Kansas City (Singer 1-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Hearn 2-3) at Oakland (Logue 2-3), 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 3-3) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs (Thompson 4-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-2), 10:07 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 4-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-2), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 20, Chicago Cubs 5
Washington 7, Colorado 3
Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1
Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 3
L.A. Dodgers 14, Arizona 1
Friday’s Games
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee (Houser 3-4) at St. Louis (Liberatore 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 3-2) at Washington (Adon 1-8), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 4-2) at Atlanta (Davidson 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 3-3) at Cincinnati (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Thompson 4-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-0) at Arizona (Kelly 3-2), 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 2-0), 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 5-0), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
Colorado at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.
