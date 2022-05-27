Baseball Glance

On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 32 13 .711 _
Tampa Bay 26 18 .591
Toronto 24 20 .545
Boston 21 23 .477 10½
Baltimore 18 27 .400 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 27 18 .600 _
Chicago 22 22 .500
Cleveland 18 23 .439 7
Detroit 16 28 .364 10½
Kansas City 15 28 .349 11

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 29 16 .644 _
Los Angeles 27 19 .587
Texas 20 23 .465 8
Oakland 19 28 .404 11
Seattle 18 27 .400 11

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 29 17 .630 _
Atlanta 21 24 .467
Philadelphia 21 24 .467
Miami 18 24 .429 9
Washington 16 30 .348 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 29 16 .644 _
St. Louis 24 20 .545
Pittsburgh 18 25 .419 10
Chicago 18 26 .409 10½
Cincinnati 14 30 .318 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 30 14 .682 _
San Diego 28 16 .636 2
San Francisco 24 19 .558
Arizona 23 23 .500 8
Colorado 20 24 .455 10

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 4, Cleveland 3

Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2

Boston 16, Chicago White Sox 7

Texas 4, Oakland 1

Toronto 6, L.A. Angels 3

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (TBD) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-2), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City (Singer 1-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 2-3) at Oakland (Logue 2-3), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 3-3) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 4-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-2), 10:07 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 4-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-2), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 20, Chicago Cubs 5

Washington 7, Colorado 3

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 14, Arizona 1

Friday’s Games

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee (Houser 3-4) at St. Louis (Liberatore 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 3-2) at Washington (Adon 1-8), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 4-2) at Atlanta (Davidson 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 3-3) at Cincinnati (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 4-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-0) at Arizona (Kelly 3-2), 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 2-0), 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 5-0), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Colorado at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

Top Stories