Blue Jays and Astros meet with series tied 1-1

Houston Astros (11-10, second in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (14-8, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (1-1, 3.15 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (1-1, 2.19 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -153, Astros +130; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Toronto has gone 8-4 at home and 14-8 overall. The Blue Jays are 8-2 in games decided by one run.

Houston is 2-4 in home games and 11-10 overall. The Astros have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.59.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Blue Jays have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer leads Toronto with six home runs while slugging .588. Santiago Espinal is 10-for-32 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Michael Brantley has a .290 batting average to rank fifth on the Astros, and has three doubles and two home runs. Kyle Tucker is 13-for-37 with two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .244 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by one run

Astros: 5-5, .215 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (the toronto blue jays placed lhp tayler saucedo on the 10-day injured list.), Ryan Borucki: 10-Day IL (blister), Cavan Biggio: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Astros: Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Pressly: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

