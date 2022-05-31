Blue Jays begin 3-game series with the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (23-23, second in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (27-20, third in the AL East) Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (3-1, 2.63 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (4-3, 2.25 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -181, White Sox +153; over/under is 7 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays start a three-game series at home... READ MORE

Chicago White Sox (23-23, second in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (27-20, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (3-1, 2.63 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (4-3, 2.25 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -181, White Sox +153; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays start a three-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

Toronto has a 27-20 record overall and a 14-8 record in home games. The Blue Jays have a 17-9 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Chicago is 23-23 overall and 12-10 in road games. The White Sox have a 15-9 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer has eight doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 12-for-44 with five doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Abreu has 11 doubles, five home runs and 20 RBI while hitting .236 for the White Sox. Tim Anderson is 16-for-35 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .247 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

White Sox: 5-5, .259 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

White Sox: Tim Anderson: day-to-day (groin), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Lance Lynn: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

