Sports News

Blue Jays bring 1-0 series advantage over Mariners into game 2

The Associated Press
May 17, 2022 2:41 am
1 min read
      

Seattle Mariners (16-20, third in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (19-17, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (4-1, 2.37 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (2-2, 5.82 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -134, Mariners +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Seattle Mariners, leading the series 1-0.

Toronto is 19-17 overall and 11-6 in home games. The Blue Jays are 10-6 in games decided by one run.

Seattle is 9-7 at home and 16-20 overall. The Mariners have hit 35 total home runs to rank sixth in the AL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is third on the Blue Jays with 11 extra base hits (four doubles and seven home runs). Bo Bichette is 11-for-41 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Ty France has five doubles and five home runs while hitting .324 for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 7-for-33 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 3-7, .219 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored by four runs

Mariners: 4-6, .240 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Jordan Romano: day-to-day (undisclosed), Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Mariners: Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (right shouler), J.P. Crawford: day-to-day (back), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Festa: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories