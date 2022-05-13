Blue Jays bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Rays

Toronto Blue Jays (17-15, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (19-13, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (3-1, 2.13 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Rays: Drew Rasmussen (3-1, 2.89 ERA, .96 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -123, Rays +103; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays look to stop a four-game skid with a victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has a 19-13 record overall and a 9-7 record at home. The Rays are 17-1 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Toronto has a 17-15 record overall and a 10-6 record at home. The Blue Jays rank seventh in the majors with 35 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wander Franco has nine doubles, a triple and four home runs while hitting .304 for the Rays. Manuel Margot is 14-for-27 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

George Springer has seven doubles and seven home runs for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 14-for-41 with five doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .229 batting average, 4.50 ERA, even run differential

Blue Jays: 3-7, .213 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Phoenix Sanders: 15-Day IL (back), Chris Mazza: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Cavan Biggio: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-Day IL (forearm), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.