Blue Jays host the Mariners, try to extend home win streak

Seattle Mariners (16-21, fourth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (20-17, third in the AL East) Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-4, 3.38 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (3-2, 2.40 ERA, .98 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -239, Mariners +195; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Seattle Mariners trying to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Toronto is 12-6 in home games and 20-17 overall. The Blue Jays rank 10th in the majors with 39 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Seattle has a 9-7 record in home games and a 16-21 record overall. Mariners hitters have a collective .367 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

The teams play Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 21 RBI while hitting .268 for the Blue Jays. Santiago Espinal is 11-for-32 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

Ty France has a .315 batting average to rank second on the Mariners, and has five doubles and five home runs. Julio Rodriguez is 13-for-37 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .215 batting average, 3.54 ERA, even run differential

Mariners: 4-6, .230 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Jordan Romano: day-to-day (undisclosed), Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Mariners: J.P. Crawford: day-to-day (ankle), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (right shouler), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Festa: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

