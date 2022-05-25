Boston 16, Chicago White Sox 3

Boston Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 45 16 19 16 Totals 33 3 6 3 Hernández cf-ss 6 2 2 2 Anderson ss 3 1 2 1 Devers 3b 5 2 2 1 Burger 2b 2 0 0 0 Dalbec ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 Martinez dh 5 3 4 1 Pollock lf 3 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 4 2 1 0 Harrison ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Plawecki c 1 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 3 1 2 2 Verdugo lf 5 1 1 1 McGuire c 0 0 0 0 Story 2b 6 2 2 4 Grandal c-1b 4 0 0 0 Cordero 1b-rf 3 2 2 2 Sheets dh 2 0 0 0 Vázquez c-1b 5 1 3 4 García 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 Brdley Jr. rf-cf 4 1 2 1 Vaughn rf 4 1 2 0 Engel cf 3 0 0 0

Boston 421 360 000 — 16 Chicago 000 210 000 — 3

LOB_Boston 8, Chicago 7. 2B_Bradley Jr. (12), Hernández (14), Bogaerts (9), Verdugo (7), Martinez (16), Anderson (9), Vaughn (4), Abreu (9). HR_Hernández (2), Story (8), Devers (10), Vázquez (2), Abreu (5). SF_Cordero (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Pivetta W,3-4 6 5 3 3 2 5 Sawamura 1 1 0 0 0 1 Barnes 1 0 0 0 2 1 Danish 1 0 0 0 0 2

Chicago Cease L,4-2 3 8 7 7 2 4 Ruiz 2-3 4 3 3 1 1 Sousa 2-3 5 5 5 1 0 Foster 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Velasquez 3 0 0 0 1 5 Bummer 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Sawamura.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:41. A_21,835 (40,615).

