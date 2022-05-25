Boston 16, Chicago White Sox 3

Boston
Chicago
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
45
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|45
|16
|19
|16
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|
|Hernández cf-ss
|6
|2
|2
|2
|
|Anderson ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Devers 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Burger 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|5
|3
|4
|1
|
|Pollock lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Harrison ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Plawecki c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Verdugo lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|McGuire c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Story 2b
|6
|2
|2
|4
|
|Grandal c-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordero 1b-rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Sheets dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c-1b
|5
|1
|3
|4
|
|García 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brdley Jr. rf-cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Vaughn rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|421
|360
|000
|—
|16
|Chicago
|000
|210
|000
|—
|3
LOB_Boston 8, Chicago 7. 2B_Bradley Jr. (12), Hernández (14), Bogaerts (9), Verdugo (7), Martinez (16), Anderson (9), Vaughn (4), Abreu (9). HR_Hernández (2), Story (8), Devers (10), Vázquez (2), Abreu (5). SF_Cordero (2).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pivetta W,3-4
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Sawamura
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Danish
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cease L,4-2
|3
|
|8
|7
|7
|2
|4
|Ruiz
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Sousa
|
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
|Foster
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Velasquez
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Bummer
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Sawamura.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:41. A_21,835 (40,615).
