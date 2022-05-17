Boston 6, Houston 3

|Houston
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|5
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Hernández cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Story 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|McCormick cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Cordero 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Castro c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Dalbec 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dubón ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|000
|011
|100
|—
|3
|Boston
|000
|110
|13x
|—
|6
DP_Houston 1, Boston 1. LOB_Houston 8, Boston 4. 2B_Brantley (7), Castro (1), McCormick (6), Cordero (3), Hernández (10), Martinez (12). HR_McCormick (4), Story (2), Bogaerts (3). SB_Story (4). SF_Gurriel (1). S_Dubón (1).
|Houston
|Odorizzi
|5
|
|3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Maton
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Neris L,1-2
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Boston
|Whitlock
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Diekman BS,1-4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Schreiber
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barnes
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strahm W,2-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Robles S,2-4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Whitlock pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Whitlock (Altuve), Maton (Bogaerts), Strahm (Brantley).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_3:07. A_29,706 (37,755).
