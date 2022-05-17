Trending:
Boston 6, Houston 3

The Associated Press
May 17, 2022 12:13 am
Houston

Boston

ab
r
h
bi

Houston Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 7 3 Totals 31 6 8 5
Altuve 2b 4 0 1 1 Hernández cf 4 2 2 0
Brantley lf 4 1 2 0 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0
Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 Martinez dh 4 1 2 1
Alvarez dh 3 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 2 1 1 2
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 1 Verdugo lf 4 0 0 1
Tucker rf 4 0 0 0 Story 2b 3 1 1 1
McCormick cf 3 1 2 1 Cordero 1b 4 1 1 0
Castro c 4 1 1 0 Dalbec 1b 0 0 0 0
Dubón ss 3 0 1 0 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 0 0
Houston 000 011 100 3
Boston 000 110 13x 6

DP_Houston 1, Boston 1. LOB_Houston 8, Boston 4. 2B_Brantley (7), Castro (1), McCormick (6), Cordero (3), Hernández (10), Martinez (12). HR_McCormick (4), Story (2), Bogaerts (3). SB_Story (4). SF_Gurriel (1). S_Dubón (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Odorizzi 5 3 2 1 1 4
Maton 2 2 1 1 0 1
Neris L,1-2 1 3 3 3 1 1
Boston
Whitlock 5 3 2 2 2 3
Diekman BS,1-4 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Schreiber 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Barnes 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Strahm W,2-1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3
Robles S,2-4 1 1 0 0 0 0

Whitlock pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Whitlock (Altuve), Maton (Bogaerts), Strahm (Brantley).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:07. A_29,706 (37,755).

Top Stories