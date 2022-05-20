Boston 7, Seattle 3

Seattle

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

32

3

5

3

4

9 Frazier dh

3

0

0

0

1

0

.261 READ MORE

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 5 3 4 9 Frazier dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .261 France 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .327 Crawford ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .293 Rodríguez cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Winker lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .222 Suárez 3b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .217 Toro 2b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .174 Moore rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .162 Raleigh c 1 0 0 0 2 0 .093 b-Torrens ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .194

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 7 8 7 2 9 Hernández cf-ss 3 1 2 0 1 1 .188 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .327 Martinez dh 4 1 2 0 0 2 .349 Bogaerts ss 2 1 0 0 1 1 .326 a-Cordero ph-rf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .233 Story 2b 4 1 1 4 0 1 .231 Arroyo rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .185 Bradley Jr. rf-cf 1 1 1 3 0 0 .200 Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .160 Vázquez c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .230

Seattle 000 020 010_3 5 0 Boston 004 000 03x_7 8 1

a-singled for Bogaerts in the 8th. b-grounded out for Raleigh in the 9th.

E_Verdugo (2). LOB_Seattle 6, Boston 3. 2B_France (7), Suárez (9), Hernández (11). HR_Toro (6), off Wacha; Story (6), off Ray; Bradley Jr. (1), off Misiewicz. RBIs_Toro 2 (13), Winker (15), Story 4 (27), Bradley Jr. 3 (14). SB_Devers (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Crawford, Winker); Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Story). RISP_Seattle 2 for 6; Boston 3 for 11.

GIDP_France.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Story, Dalbec).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray, L, 4-4 6 5 4 4 2 8 87 4.77 Murfee 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.73 Castillo 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 13 9.00 Misiewicz 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 7 4.22

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wacha 4 2-3 4 2 2 3 3 75 1.76 Davis, W, 1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 18 2.04 Diekman, H, 9 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 2.70 Schreiber, H, 3 1 1 1 0 0 2 23 0.00 Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 1.88

Inherited runners-scored_Misiewicz 2-2, Davis 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:54. A_30,842 (37,755).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.