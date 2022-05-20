Boston 7, Seattle 3

Seattle
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
3
5
3
4
9
Frazier dh
3
0
0
0
1
0
.261
|France 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.327
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.293
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.217
|Toro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.174
|Moore rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.162
|Raleigh c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.093
|b-Torrens ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|7
|8
|7
|2
|9
|
|Hernández cf-ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.327
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.349
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.326
|a-Cordero ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Story 2b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.231
|Arroyo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Bradley Jr. rf-cf
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.200
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Vázquez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Seattle
|000
|020
|010_3
|5
|0
|Boston
|004
|000
|03x_7
|8
|1
a-singled for Bogaerts in the 8th. b-grounded out for Raleigh in the 9th.
E_Verdugo (2). LOB_Seattle 6, Boston 3. 2B_France (7), Suárez (9), Hernández (11). HR_Toro (6), off Wacha; Story (6), off Ray; Bradley Jr. (1), off Misiewicz. RBIs_Toro 2 (13), Winker (15), Story 4 (27), Bradley Jr. 3 (14). SB_Devers (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Crawford, Winker); Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Story). RISP_Seattle 2 for 6; Boston 3 for 11.
GIDP_France.
DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Story, Dalbec).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, L, 4-4
|6
|
|5
|4
|4
|2
|8
|87
|4.77
|Murfee
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.73
|Castillo
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|9.00
|Misiewicz
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|4.22
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha
|4
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|75
|1.76
|Davis, W, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.04
|Diekman, H, 9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|2.70
|Schreiber, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|23
|0.00
|Strahm
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.88
Inherited runners-scored_Misiewicz 2-2, Davis 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Scott Barry.
T_2:54. A_30,842 (37,755).
