Boston 7, Seattle 3

Seattle
Boston
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|7
|8
|7
|
|Frazier dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández cf-ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|France 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cordero ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Story 2b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|
|Toro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Arroyo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moore rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brdley Jr. rf-cf
|1
|1
|1
|3
|
|Raleigh c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torrens ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Vázquez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Seattle
|000
|020
|010
|—
|3
|Boston
|004
|000
|03x
|—
|7
E_Verdugo (2). DP_Seattle 0, Boston 1. LOB_Seattle 6, Boston 3. 2B_France (7), Suárez (9), Hernández (11). HR_Toro (6), Story (6), Bradley Jr. (1). SB_Devers (1).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ray L,4-4
|6
|
|5
|4
|4
|2
|8
|Murfee
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castillo
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Misiewicz
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wacha
|4
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Davis W,1-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Diekman H,9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Schreiber H,3
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Strahm
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Scott Barry.
T_2:54. A_30,842 (37,755).
