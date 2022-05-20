Trending:
Boston 7, Seattle 3

The Associated Press
May 20, 2022 10:20 pm
Seattle

Boston

Totals

Seattle Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 5 3 Totals 32 7 8 7
Frazier dh 3 0 0 0 Hernández cf-ss 3 1 2 0
France 1b 4 0 2 0 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0
Crawford ss 3 1 0 0 Martinez dh 4 1 2 0
Rodríguez cf 4 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 2 1 0 0
Winker lf 4 0 1 1 Cordero ph-rf 1 1 1 0
Suárez 3b 4 1 1 0 Story 2b 4 1 1 4
Toro 2b 4 1 1 2 Arroyo rf 3 0 0 0
Moore rf 4 0 0 0 Brdley Jr. rf-cf 1 1 1 3
Raleigh c 1 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0
Torrens ph 1 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0
Vázquez c 3 1 1 0
Seattle 000 020 010 3
Boston 004 000 03x 7

E_Verdugo (2). DP_Seattle 0, Boston 1. LOB_Seattle 6, Boston 3. 2B_France (7), Suárez (9), Hernández (11). HR_Toro (6), Story (6), Bradley Jr. (1). SB_Devers (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Ray L,4-4 6 5 4 4 2 8
Murfee 1 0 0 0 0 1
Castillo 2-3 2 2 2 0 0
Misiewicz 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Boston
Wacha 4 2-3 4 2 2 3 3
Davis W,1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Diekman H,9 1 0 0 0 1 2
Schreiber H,3 1 1 1 0 0 2
Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:54. A_30,842 (37,755).

