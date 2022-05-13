Trending:
Boston 7, Texas 1

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 11:07 pm
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 7 10 7 3 9
Hernández cf 2 1 1 0 2 1 .167
Devers 3b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .308
Martinez dh 4 2 2 0 1 1 .306
Bogaerts ss 5 1 2 2 0 2 .347
Verdugo lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .219
a-Dalbec ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .146
Story 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .210
Cordero 1b-lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .200
Vázquez c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .217
Bradley Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .189
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 4 0 2 5
Miller lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .227
Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .160
Seager ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .231
García cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .195
Calhoun rf 4 1 3 0 0 1 .205
Heim c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .302
Lowe 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .246
Solak dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Ibáñez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .203
Boston 001 004 200_7 10 1
Texas 000 000 100_1 4 0

a-struck out for Verdugo in the 7th.

E_Vázquez (2). LOB_Boston 6, Texas 5. 2B_Verdugo (5), Cordero (2), Martinez (11). 3B_Calhoun (1). RBIs_Devers (16), Verdugo (15), Story (15), Cordero (2), Vázquez (7), Bogaerts 2 (12). SF_Story.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Bogaerts 2); Texas 2 (Seager, Heim). RISP_Boston 5 for 8; Texas 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Devers.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pivetta, W, 1-4 7 3 1 1 1 4 85 5.08
Crawford 2 1 0 0 1 1 35 8.44
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Dunning, L, 1-2 5 2-3 6 5 5 2 6 88 4.06
Martin 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.65
Richards 2 2 2 2 0 2 25 5.84
Sborz 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Martin 1-1. HBP_Richards (Hernández). WP_Pivetta, Dunning, Martin.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:46. A_28,324 (40,300).

Top Stories