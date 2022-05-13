Boston 7, Texas 1

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|10
|7
|3
|9
|
|Hernández cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.167
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|Martinez dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.306
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.347
|Verdugo lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.219
|a-Dalbec ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.146
|Story 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.210
|Cordero 1b-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.200
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Bradley Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|0
|2
|5
|
|Miller lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|García cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.195
|Calhoun rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Solak dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Ibáñez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Boston
|001
|004
|200_7
|10
|1
|Texas
|000
|000
|100_1
|4
|0
a-struck out for Verdugo in the 7th.
E_Vázquez (2). LOB_Boston 6, Texas 5. 2B_Verdugo (5), Cordero (2), Martinez (11). 3B_Calhoun (1). RBIs_Devers (16), Verdugo (15), Story (15), Cordero (2), Vázquez (7), Bogaerts 2 (12). SF_Story.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Bogaerts 2); Texas 2 (Seager, Heim). RISP_Boston 5 for 8; Texas 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Devers.
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, W, 1-4
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|85
|5.08
|Crawford
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|35
|8.44
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning, L, 1-2
|5
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|6
|88
|4.06
|Martin
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.65
|Richards
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|25
|5.84
|Sborz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Martin 1-1. HBP_Richards (Hernández). WP_Pivetta, Dunning, Martin.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:46. A_28,324 (40,300).
