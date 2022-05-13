Trending:
Boston 7, Texas 1

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 11:07 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 7 10 7 Totals 31 1 4 0
Hernández cf 2 1 1 0 Miller lf 3 0 0 0
Devers 3b 5 1 1 1 Semien 2b 4 0 0 0
Martinez dh 4 2 2 0 Seager ss 3 0 0 0
Bogaerts ss 5 1 2 2 García cf 4 0 0 0
Verdugo lf 3 1 1 1 Calhoun rf 4 1 3 0
Dalbec ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Heim c 4 0 0 0
Story 2b 3 0 1 1 Lowe 1b 3 0 1 0
Cordero 1b-lf 4 1 1 1 Solak dh 3 0 0 0
Vázquez c 4 0 1 1 Ibáñez 3b 3 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. rf 4 0 0 0
Boston 001 004 200 7
Texas 000 000 100 1

E_Vázquez (2). LOB_Boston 6, Texas 5. 2B_Verdugo (5), Cordero (2), Martinez (11). 3B_Calhoun (1). SF_Story (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Pivetta W,1-4 7 3 1 1 1 4
Crawford 2 1 0 0 1 1
Texas
Dunning L,1-2 5 2-3 6 5 5 2 6
Martin 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Richards 2 2 2 2 0 2
Sborz 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_Richards (Hernández). WP_Pivetta, Dunning, Martin.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:46. A_28,324 (40,300).

Top Stories