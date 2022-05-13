Boston 7, Texas 1

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|7
|10
|7
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|0
|
|Hernández cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Miller lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|García cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Calhoun rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Dalbec ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Story 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cordero 1b-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Solak dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ibáñez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|001
|004
|200
|—
|7
|Texas
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
E_Vázquez (2). LOB_Boston 6, Texas 5. 2B_Verdugo (5), Cordero (2), Martinez (11). 3B_Calhoun (1). SF_Story (2).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pivetta W,1-4
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Crawford
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dunning L,1-2
|5
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|6
|Martin
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richards
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Sborz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Richards (Hernández). WP_Pivetta, Dunning, Martin.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:46. A_28,324 (40,300).
