Buksa leads the New England Revolution against Cincinnati

New England Revolution (3-5-3, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (6-5-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) Cincinnati; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England +131, FC Cincinnati +191, Draw +257; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Adam Buksa leads the New England Revolution into a matchup with Cincinnati after scoring two goals against Atlanta United.

New England Revolution (3-5-3, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (6-5-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England +131, FC Cincinnati +191, Draw +257; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Adam Buksa leads the New England Revolution into a matchup with Cincinnati after scoring two goals against Atlanta United.

Cincinnati is 5-3-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cincinnati is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 56 shots on goal, averaging 4.7 per game.

The Revolution are 2-4-2 against Eastern Conference teams. The Revolution have a 2-4 record in one-goal games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Vazquez has scored six goals and added two assists for Cincinnati. Alvas Powell has two assists over the last 10 games.

Buksa has five goals and two assists for the Revolution. Carles Gil has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 6-3-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Revolution: 3-5-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Calvin Harris (injured), Isaac Atanga (injured), Allan Cruz (injured), Ronald Matarrita (injured), Alec Kann (injured).

Revolution: Gustavo Bou (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.