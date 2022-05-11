Cardinals host the Orioles to open 3-game series

Baltimore Orioles (12-16, fourth in the AL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (15-12, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (0-0, 3.22 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (2-1, 1.53 ERA, .99 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -218, Orioles +180; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Baltimore Orioles to open a three-game series.

St. Louis has gone 6-5 in home games and 15-12 overall. The Cardinals have a 5-8 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Baltimore is 12-16 overall and 9-7 in home games. The Orioles have a 7-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with a .310 batting average, and has eight doubles, seven home runs, 11 walks and 21 RBI. Juan Yepez is 9-for-19 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Hays is third on the Orioles with a .327 batting average, and has nine doubles, two home runs, 11 walks and nine RBI. Ryan Mountcastle is 14-for-40 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .218 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Orioles: 6-4, .266 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Ramon Urias: day-to-day (), Alexander Wells: 10-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

