Celtics get Horford back…Scherzer out 6-8 weeks

MIAMI (AP) — The Boston Celtics are getting closer to whole for the Eastern Conference finals. Al Horford’s stay in the NBA’s health and safety protocols ended today, a few hours before tipoff of Game 2 of the East title series against the Miami Heat. Horford missed Game 1 because of those protocols, related to the coronavirus. Marcus Smart is also planning to play. He missed the series opener because of a mid-foot sprain. Smart... READ MORE

MIAMI (AP) — The Boston Celtics are getting closer to whole for the Eastern Conference finals. Al Horford’s stay in the NBA’s health and safety protocols ended today, a few hours before tipoff of Game 2 of the East title series against the Miami Heat. Horford missed Game 1 because of those protocols, related to the coronavirus. Marcus Smart is also planning to play. He missed the series opener because of a mid-foot sprain. Smart went through a shootaround practice this morning, and his availability for Game 2 will be officially determined based on what he does in a pregame workout. Derrick White won’t play in Game 2. He left Miami early because of the looming birth of a child.

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets pitcher Max Scherzer is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks with a strained oblique muscle in his left side. It’s the latest blow to a New York pitching staff already missing ace Jacob deGrom. Scherzer is a three-time Cy Young Award winner. He had an MRI a day after he pulled himself from a start against the St. Louis Cardinals with a 1-1 count on Albert Pujols in the sixth inning after feeling “a zing” in his left side. New York said the scan detected a moderate-to-high grade strain.

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta Braves reliever Luke Jackson has lost his salary arbitration case. Jackson is sidelined for the season by Tommy John surgery. He was awarded the team’s $3.6 million offer rather than his $4 million request. The decision came a day after his hearing. The 30-year-old right-hander had surgery on April 13 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament. Teams have a 3-2 lead in decisions. Arbitration hearings usually are held during the first three weeks of February but were delayed by the lockout.

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Rory McIlroy’s birdie on the final hole put him back on top early in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. The Northern Irishman held a commanding lead at 6-under, then gave back two shots before his strong finish. American Will Zalatoris was a shot behind him with a 4-under 66. Tiger Woods played in the same group with McIlroy. His round was a struggle and Woods will need a big recovery round tomorrow. He finished today 4 over, tied for 82nd when he walked off the course after closing his round with consecutive bogeys.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Longtime Ravens punter Sam Koch retired today and will join the Baltimore coaching staff as a special teams consultant. The 16-year veteran appeared in a franchise-record 256 regular-season games, 239 consecutively from 2006-20, also a team record. He was a member of Baltimore’s 2012 Super Bowl championship team and appeared in 20 postseason games. A 2015 Pro Bowl selection who made the AP’s second-team All-Pro squad that season, Koch set franchise records in punts, punt yardage, career gross average, career net average and punts inside the 20. His 1,168 career punts are the most by a punter with a single team in NFL history.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.