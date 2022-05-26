CFL Players’ Association ratifies new CBA

TORONTO (AP) — The CFL Players’ Association ratified a collective bargaining agreement with the Canadian Football League on Thursday night. The CFLPA made the announcement via email. The players’ vote came hours after the sides hammered out a seven-year tentative agreement — and two days after CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie unveiled the league’s final offer. “We are pleased that players have now ratified a new collective bargaining agreement between the CFL and CFLPA,” Amnbrosie said... READ MORE

TORONTO (AP) — The CFL Players’ Association ratified a collective bargaining agreement with the Canadian Football League on Thursday night.

The CFLPA made the announcement via email. The players’ vote came hours after the sides hammered out a seven-year tentative agreement — and two days after CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie unveiled the league’s final offer.

“We are pleased that players have now ratified a new collective bargaining agreement between the CFL and CFLPA,” Amnbrosie said in a statement. The CFL’s Board of Governors will conduct its ratification vote shortly. We look forward to a successful season — including preseason games this weekend —- and a long and productive partnership with our players.”

With the players accepting the agreement, the league’s exhibition season will open on time Friday night.

On Monday, the players voted against a tentative deal the union had recommended they accept.

