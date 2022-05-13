Charlotte FC hosts CF Montreal on the heels of shutout win

CF Montreal (5-3-2, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (4-6-1, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

, ; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charlotte FC +122, Montreal +219, Draw +239; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Inter Miami 1-0, Charlotte FC faces CF Montreal.

Charlotte is 4-5-0 against Eastern Conference teams. Charlotte is 2-3-0 when it scores just one goal.

Montreal is 4-3-2 in Eastern Conference games. Montreal is 2-0-1 when it scores at least three goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karol Swiderski has four goals for Charlotte. Adam Edouard Armour has one goal over the past 10 games.

Djordje Mihailovic has five goals and three assists for Montreal. Joaquin Torres has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Charlotte: 4-5-1, averaging 1.0 goal, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Montreal: 5-3-2, averaging 2.0 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Vinicius Mello (injured), Adam Edouard Armour (injured), Christopher Hegardt (injured), Yordy Reyna (injured).

Montreal: Mason Toye (injured), Bjorn Johnsen (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

