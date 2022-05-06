Charlotte FC hosts Inter Miami in Eastern Conference play

Inter Miami CF (3-5-1, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (3-6-1, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

, ; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charlotte FC -140, Inter Miami CF +374, Draw +275; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte FC and Inter Miami meet in conference play.

Charlotte is 3-5-0 in Eastern Conference play. Charlotte is 1-4 in games decided by one goal.

Miami is 2-2-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami has a 1-3-0 record in games it scores just one goal.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karol Swiderski has scored four goals for Charlotte. Cristian Ortiz has one goal.

Leonardo Campana has scored five goals with one assist for Miami. Gonzalo Higuain has two goals and one assist.

SEASON SO FAR: Charlotte: Averaging 0.9 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks through 10 games while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Miami: Averaging 1.0 goal, 4.0 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Vinicius Mello (injured), Christopher Hegardt (injured), Adam Edouard Armour (injured), Yordy Reyna (injured).

Miami: Ryan Sailor (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Edison Azcona (injured), Robbie Robinson (injured), Joevin Jones (injured), Victor Ulloa (injured), Kieran Gibbs (injured).

