Chicago 83, New York 50

May 11, 2022 9:54 pm
NEW YORK (50)

Howard 4-13 0-0 8, Willoughby 4-8 0-0 9, Dolson 3-5 0-0 6, Ionescu 0-5 2-2 2, Laney 4-12 0-0 8, Cubaj 0-2 0-0 0, Onyenwere 2-7 3-4 7, Xu 3-4 3-3 10, Whitcomb 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 20-60 8-9 50.

CHICAGO (83)

Meesseman 4-8 2-2 10, Parker 4-11 0-0 11, Stevens 4-8 0-0 9, Gardner 6-9 2-3 14, Vandersloot 3-12 1-1 8, Hebard 1-2 3-4 5, Maley 2-4 0-0 6, Krajisnik 0-1 0-0 0, Evans 5-11 2-2 15, Taylor 2-2 1-1 5. Totals 31-68 11-13 83.

New York 9 8 15 18 50
Chicago 16 20 19 28 83

3-Point Goals_New York 2-15 (Xu 1-1, Willoughby 1-2, Dolson 0-1, Howard 0-2, Ionescu 0-2, Laney 0-2, Whitcomb 0-2, Onyenwere 0-3), Chicago 10-22 (Evans 3-3, Parker 3-5, Maley 2-3, Stevens 1-5, Vandersloot 1-5, Meesseman 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 31 (Dolson, Ionescu 6), Chicago 36 (Meesseman, Parker, Vandersloot 6). Assists_New York 16 (Laney 6), Chicago 20 (Vandersloot 6). Total Fouls_New York 14, Chicago 14. A_4,935 (10,387)

